Festival of Australia Showcases Excellence in Education and Culinary Delights in Ahmedabad

Austrade’s four-city showcase promotes Australian education and premium food products

Ahmedabad, March 21: The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) successfully hosted the second phase of the “Festival of Australia,” a unique four-city showcase celebrating Australia’s world-class education and premium food and beverage products. The event commenced in Chennai and continued through Pune and Ahmedabad, with its final leg set to take place in New Delhi on March 22, 2025.

The Ahmedabad edition of the festival provided a valuable platform for Indian students and parents to interact directly with representatives from leading Australian universities. The event aimed to highlight academic opportunities and career pathways in Australia, allowing students to explore programs that align with their aspirations.

As part of the showcase, attendees benefited from insightful masterclasses designed to provide expert perspectives on global education and emerging trends:

Academic Masterclass on Building a Brighter Future, Together – The Education Chapter: Presented by Kin Eng Chin, Associate Professor, School of Education, College of Health and Education, Murdoch University.

Insight Masterclass on The Critical Upskilling Needed to Thrive in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: Delivered by Renata Sguario, CEO & Founder of Maxme.

Pep Talk with Vikas Panjabi: Co-founder and Managing Director of The Chocolate Room India and alumnus of the University of Western Sydney.

Beyond education, the festival also highlighted Australia’s premium food offerings through an exclusive Australia Food Pavilion. Guests had the opportunity to explore a range of high-quality products, including honey, nutrition bars, sauces, cheese, pasta, seafood, and lamb. Austrade partnered with Jio Mart to establish an ‘Australia Pavilion’ on their e-commerce platform and collaborated with Ahmedabad-based retailer Magson Gourmet Foods to promote Australian products at the event.

Live cooking demonstrations further enriched the festival experience, allowing guests to sample dishes prepared using premium Australian ingredients. These interactive sessions provided a first-hand taste of Australia’s finest culinary delights, further reinforcing the growing influence of Australian produce in Indian cuisine.

Speaking about the event, Mary Overington, Trade and Investment Commissioner – South Asia, Austrade, expressed her enthusiasm: “We are very happy to host the second phase of the festival, showcasing Australia’s excellence in education and cuisine. Through this event, we aim to raise awareness and create new opportunities for Indian students, families, and food enthusiasts to explore Australia as a leading destination for top-tier education and fine dining experiences. The growing presence of Australian produce in Indian cuisine is a testament to the increasing demand for high-quality ingredients.”

Over the years, Australia and India have fostered strong educational and economic ties, contributing to the strengthening of cross-cultural connections. The Festival of Australia serves as a testament to this partnership, furthering mutual appreciation and collaboration between the two nations.

