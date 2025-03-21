Blue Star Unveils Comprehensive Range of Room ACs for Summer 2025

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, March 20: Blue Star Limited, one of India’s leading air conditioning and commercial refrigeration companies, launched an extensive range of 150 models of Room Air Conditioners (ACs) today, including a premium flagship series, to cater to all consumer segments ahead of the summer season. The lineup comprises inverter, fixed-speed, and window ACs, ensuring affordability and efficiency across all price points.

The demand for room ACs in India has been witnessing rapid growth due to increasing temperatures and rising disposable incomes, particularly in Tier 3, 4, and 5 markets. Industry projections indicate that India’s AC market is set to double by FY30. Recognizing this opportunity, Blue Star has leveraged its robust manufacturing, R&D, and innovation capabilities to introduce differentiated, best-in-class products tailored to evolving consumer needs.

New Range of ACs for 2025

The newly launched models span across 3-star and 5-star categories, delivering high cooling performance under extreme temperatures. These ACs are available in various capacities from 0.8 TR to 4 TR, with prices starting at ₹28,990.

A standout addition to the portfolio is the Smart WiFi AC range, featuring nearly 40 models equipped with intelligent functionalities. The ‘Customised Sleep’ mode allows users to preset temperature, fan speed, and cooling mode for uninterrupted rest. Voice command integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Home (available in both English and Hindi) enhances user convenience, while the Energy Management feature empowers consumers to monitor and regulate energy consumption effectively.

The range is powered by innovative technologies such as AI Pro+, an advanced algorithm that dynamically adjusts settings for optimal comfort, and Defrost Clean Technology, a three-step process that ensures indoor unit cleanliness, improving longevity and performance. Additionally, Blue Star’s inverter ACs are Smart Ready, allowing users to upgrade to smart functionalities with an external module.

Other advanced features include Turbo Cool for rapid cooling, Convertible 6-in-1 cooling for adjustable capacity control, Nano BluProtect Technology for enhanced durability, and Hydrophilic Blue Fin coating to prevent coil corrosion. With a 4-way swing mechanism, DigiQ Octa sensors, and precision cooling technology, Blue Star’s latest ACs provide superior airflow, precise temperature control, and enhanced air filtration with HEPA, PM2.5, and anti-microbial filters.

Flagship AC Series: Elevating Performance & Efficiency

Blue Star’s premium range comprises:

Super Energy-Efficient ACs : Featuring Dynamic Drive Technology , achieving 6.25 ISEER, making them 64% more efficient than conventional 3-star models.

Heavy-Duty ACs : Engineered to withstand extreme heat up to 56°C , with a powerful 55-feet air throw and full-capacity cooling even at 43°C .

Hot & Cold ACs : Designed for year-round comfort, including models that operate efficiently in temperatures as low as -10°C , ideal for colder regions like Srinagar.

ACs with Anti-Virus Technology: Equipped with advanced filtration systems to eliminate harmful microbes, ensuring cleaner indoor air quality. These models can also function as air purifiers, particularly useful in winter.

Blue Star backs its ACs with a lifetime warranty on inverter compressors, five-year warranty on PCBs, and attractive financing options. Since entering the residential AC segment in 2011, the company has consistently outperformed market growth, aiming to achieve a 14.3% market share by FY26.

Expanding Manufacturing & Distribution

To support its growing demand, Blue Star has expanded its manufacturing footprint through its subsidiary, Blue Star Climatech Limited. The company’s cutting-edge Sri City facility in Andhra Pradesh, operational since January 2023, complements its two dedicated plants in Himachal Pradesh, increasing its production capacity to 1.4 million room ACs, with plans to scale up to 1.8 million units.

In addition, the company is aggressively expanding its e-commerce, modern trade, and retail networks, particularly in northern India. With its Gold Standard Service, over 2,100 service centers, and a fleet of 150+ service vehicles, Blue Star ensures reliable after-sales support nationwide.

Virat Kohli Continues as Brand Ambassador

Cricket icon Virat Kohli remains the face of Blue Star’s Room ACs, reinforcing brand visibility. The company plans to invest over ₹50 crores in advertising during the upcoming summer, with fresh TV commercials slated for release in March.

Future Outlook

At the Ahmedabad launch event, B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star Limited, stated, “With India set to add approximately 450 million middle-class consumers by 2030, the market for room ACs is at a turning point. Positive industry trends, including housing sector expansion and increased renewable energy adoption, present significant growth opportunities. Backed by over 80 years of air conditioning expertise, we continue to invest in R&D, manufacturing, and supply chain capabilities to meet the surging demand. Our comprehensive range of ACs positions us for rapid market growth.”

With its innovative product lineup, superior energy efficiency, and robust expansion strategy, Blue Star is poised to solidify its leadership in India’s fast-growing air conditioning market.

