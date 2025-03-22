Carysil Unveils State-of-the-Art Experience Center in Ahmedabad

Brand Ambassador Mira Kapoor and CMD Chirag Parekh Inaugurate New Immersive Space

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, March 22: Carysil, a global leader in premium kitchen solutions, has launched its cutting-edge Experience Center in Ahmedabad, marking a significant milestone in its journey of innovation and excellence.

The grand inauguration on Friday was graced by Mira Kapoor, Carysil’s brand ambassador, alongside Chirag Parekh, Chairman and Managing Director of Carysil Limited, and Rhea Parekh, Vice President of International Marketing. The event saw the presence of top dealers, distributors, and leading architects.

Located on Sindhu Bhavan Road, a premier retail destination in Ahmedabad, the Carysil Experience Center offers visitors an immersive look into the brand’s premium kitchen solutions.

An Interactive Kitchen Experience

More than just a showroom, the Experience Center is designed to provide customers with a hands-on experience. A key highlight is the live kitchen, where visitors can witness the seamless functionality and craftsmanship of Carysil’s built-in appliances. The center also showcases an extensive range of granite and stainless steel kitchen sinks, premium faucets, high-performance hobs, built-in hobs, and advanced chimneys, offering a comprehensive look at the brand’s versatile product lineup.

Mira Kapoor, a well-known lifestyle influencer and wife of Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, is admired for her elegant taste and modern sensibilities. Sharing her excitement at the launch, she said, “The kitchen is the heart of every home, and I love how Carysil makes it both beautiful and practical. Walking through the Experience Center, you don’t just see the products—you experience how they can transform a space. It’s a place where you can truly imagine your dream kitchen coming to life.”

Commitment to Design and Innovation

Chirag Parekh, CMD of Carysil Limited, emphasized the brand’s commitment to delivering more than just products:

“Carysil is not just about providing kitchen solutions; we deliver experiences. This new Experience Center embodies our philosophy of design, innovation, and functionality coming together to inspire. We are proud to bring this immersive space to Ahmedabad, giving customers a space where they can explore and interact with our products like never before.”

With a presence in over 50 countries, Carysil continues to set benchmarks in kitchen innovation and customer engagement. The Ahmedabad Experience Center joins the brand’s flagship locations in Mumbai and Gurugram, reaffirming Carysil’s commitment to excellence and redefining the way kitchens are designed and experienced.

Visit the Carysil Experience Center at: Showroom No.6, Binori B Square III, Sindhu Bhavan Road, Bodakdev, Ahmedabad.

Great kitchen innovation isn’t just seen—it’s experienced

