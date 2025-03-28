Ashok Leyland Defence Business Secures Multiple Orders Worth ₹700 Crore

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, March 28:Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group, and the largest supplier of logistics vehicles to the Indian Army, today announced that its Defence business has won multiple orders valued more than Rs. 700 Cr. The vehicles to be supplied under these orders are to fulfil Defence sector needs of troop transportation, logistics, and other specialised mobility requirements under the Close-in Weapon Systems (CIWS) program. With these new orders, Ashok Leyland further solidifies its position as a leader in advanced land mobility solutions for the Armed and Paramilitary Forces.

The recently awarded contracts encompass a diverse range of specialized vehicles, including the Stallion 4×4, Stallion 6×6, Short Chassis Bus, and Mobility System Travelling Platform. These vehicles combine superior reliability with exceptional off-road capability, ensuring seamless manoeuvrability across country’s most demanding terrains, meeting a variety of operational requirements.

Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland said, “For decades, Ashok Leyland has been a trusted partner in Defence mobility. We are immensely proud to have secured these new orders, which reinforce Ashok Leyland’s leadership in the sector and reaffirms our commitment to deliver cutting-edge solutions for the armed forces. The defence business remains a key pillar of Ashok Leyland’s future growth.”

Amandeep Singh, President – Defence Business, Ashok Leyland said, “As a proud proponent of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat,’ we are committed to strengthening India’s defence capabilities through indigenous design and manufacturing in the Defence mobility sector. Our vehicle platforms ranging from 4×4 to 12×12, packed with contemporary Defence specific requirements, including armouring, known for their versatility and durability, remain the backbone of logistics and specialist needs of Armed Forces. As the largest supplier of logistics vehicles to the Indian Army, we take immense pride in supporting our forces and remain committed to delivering these orders on time. Our future Defence order and tender pipeline is also quite robust.”

Ashok Leyland remains committed to developing indigenous mobility solutions that not only fulfill the operational needs of the armed forces but also advance India’s self-reliance in defence. With a legacy of excellence and a spirit of innovation, the company continues to power the Indian Army’s logistics backbone, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in strengthening the nation’s defence capabilities.