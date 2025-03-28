Jio Platforms Limited Receives Two Prestigious Intellectual Property Awards

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, March 28: Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), a technology company, today announced its remarkable achievement of winning two significant intellectual property awards while simultaneously highlighting its critical role in advancing India’s technological sovereignty and digital independence.

Jio Platforms was honoured with the National Intellectual Property Awards by the Government of India and simultaneously recognized by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) for its exceptional excellence in technology and innovation at a function in New Delhi.

These prestigious awards not only celebrate JPL’s intellectual property achievements but also underscore its pivotal contribution to India’s Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) vision in the telecommunications sector.

JPL’s intellectual property strategy is intricately aligned with the Government of India’s ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ objective, which aims to propel India into a developed economy through technological innovation, digital transformation, and the development of indigenous technological capabilities.

As the Indian government focuses on realizing the Bharat 6G vision, JPL is positioned at the forefront of this technological revolution.

The company’s robust research and development, combined with its proven record of indigenous technology deployment in 5G and AI, makes it a key player in shaping India’s next-generation telecommunications landscape.

The company’s patent portfolio, comprising more than 4,000 global patent applications filed over the past three years, represents a transformative leap in India’s intellectual property landscape.

These patents encompass cutting-edge domains in telecommunications, digital technologies, artificial intelligence, and emerging technological frontiers, positioning JPL as a global leader in innovation.

Aayush Bhatnagar, Senior Vice President at Jio Platforms Limited, while receiving the awards for JPL stated: “These awards validate our approach of combining innovation with a deep commitment to solving real-world challenges. We are not just creating technologies; we are building capabilities that can drive national growth and global competitiveness in the digital era through 5G, 6G and Artificial Intelligence.”