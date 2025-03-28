Cong slams UP Police’s Namaz rule, accuses govt of spreading hatred towards Muslims

Mumbai, March 28 : Senior Maharashtra Congress leader and former Member of Parliament, Husain Dalwai, strongly criticised the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government for its strict stance on ‘namaz (prayers)’ during Eid-ul-Fitr, claiming it reflects an underlying hatred towards Muslims.

This controversy follows the Uttar Pradesh Police’s decision to take a strict approach regarding congregational ‘namaz’ during Eid. Meerut Police, in particular, have announced that offering ‘namaz’ on public roads will not be allowed this year. Those found praying on roads will face legal consequences, including the registration of an FIR and potential revocation of their passports and driving licences.

Speaking to the media Husain Dalwai stated, “On Eid, Muslims traditionally go to mosques to offer ‘namaz’, but due to limited space, many pray on the roads. I want to ask, is it only Muslims who pray on the roads? During the Maha Kumbh Mela, roads were completely blocked as people gathered in large numbers. “Similarly, with the upcoming Navratri, crowds will gather on the streets to visit pandals. Why then is it wrong when Muslims pray on the streets? The way Muslims are being targeted is unfair, and it reflects deep-seated hatred. The RSS has instilled this hatred in people’s minds.” Dalwai also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter, urging him to call Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and advise him to stop interfering in religious matters.

He said, “The way hatred is being spread, particularly with the ongoing Aurangzeb row, is troubling. There should be more focus on development and less on creating division. Politics around sensitive religious issues like Aurangzeb and cows must stop.” Additionally, Dalwai called on Prime Minister Modi to halt any amendments to the Waqf Bill, which has sparked significant controversy in the country. “Every religion has its own trusts or Boards. Why target the Muslim community in this manner? Muslims have donated their money and land for charitable purposes, to help those in need. Involving non-Muslims in the Waqf Board is wrong and undermines the purpose of these donations,” he said.

Meanwhile, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has urged Muslims to wear a black armband on their right arm when they attend Juma prayers on the last Friday of Ramzan as a form of protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Protests against the Waqf Bill erupted in Bihar on Wednesday, with political parties from across the state expressing solidarity with the AIMPLB. The ‘maha dharna’ in Patna was attended by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi Yadav, who joined the protest in support of the Muslim community’s stand against the Bill.