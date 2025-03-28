Country’s largest Ramadan gathering launches anti-drug campaign in Kerala

BILKULONLINE

Malappuram, March 28: On the 27th night of Ramadan, the Ma’din Academy campus in Melmuri witnessed an extraordinary spiritual gathering as around 300,000 believers came together for prayers and blessings.

Amid this solemn assembly, a landmark initiative took centre stage — the launch of the Ma’din Academy’s Anti-Drug Campaign, aimed at combating the rising crisis of drug abuse and spreading awareness across communities. Leading the initiative, Sayyid Ibraheemul Khaleel Al-Bukhari, founder and chairman of Ma’din Academy, administered a pledge, uniting the massive crowd in a commitment to fight drug abuse and its devastating effects. “We cannot remain passive while addiction destroys lives and families. Our youth — our future — is at risk. It is time for all of us to act,” Al-Bukhari declared, as thousands voiced their support.

He also called for a revision of the state’s drug control laws, highlighting legal loopholes that have contributed to the crisis. “Current laws were enacted when drug production and usage were not as widespread. Today, they are outdated and ineffective,” he noted. The campaign will roll out several key initiatives, including drug awareness programmes for 100,000 students; distribution of drug eradication guidelines to one million families; a nationwide network promoting a drug-free society; a free helpline and counseling services for individuals struggling with addiction; and a 1,000-km awareness journey to spread the message of prevention and recovery.

Inaugurating the conference, Kanthapuram A.P. Abubaker Musliyar, the Grand Mufti of India, spoke about the rising violence in society, particularly among youth. “True faith is a deterrent against violence. Those who live by the principles of peace and justice cannot indulge in immoral behaviours like drug abuse,” he said. The event also emphasized the need for strong support systems for those battling addiction. Founded in 1997 with just 118 students, Ma’din Academy has grown into a mass movement with more than 33,000 students across 45 educational and charity institutions. Its Ramadan Prayer and Peace Conference, now in its 29th year, continues to bring thousands together in a shared commitment to peace, unity, and social responsibility.