TVS SCS appoints R Vaidhyanathan as the new Global CFO

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, March 28: TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited (NSE: TVSSCS, BOM: 543965), a global supply chain solutions provider, one of the largest and fastest growing integrated supply chain solutions providers in India, announced the appointment of R Vaidhyanathan as its new Global Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective 1st April 2025.

The board of directors, in a meeting held today, approved the appointment. Vaidhyanathan will be based out of Chennai and will report to Ravi Viswanathan, Managing Director. Raviprakash Bhagavathula, the current Global CFO, will now move to a new role as Head of Strategic Initiatives, based out of Singapore and will continue to report to Ravi Viswanathan, Managing Director.

Vaidhyanathan currently serves as Deputy Global CFO and has held various positions in Finance within the organisation. He joined TVS SCS in January 2019 as Group Financial Controller subsequently assuming the position of CFO for the India business. His leadership resulted in significant enhancements to the productivity of the finance function, establishing a strong foundation for growth and operational efficiency.

Commenting on the appointment, Ravi Viswanathan, Managing Director, TVS SCS, said, “We are delighted to appoint R Vaidhyanathan as our new Global CFO. His strong track record in driving financial performance, optimising cash flow, and fostering a culture of operational excellence has been instrumental in our growth journey. I am confident that his deep understanding of our business and his strategic vision will help us continue to innovate and scale as we move into the next phase of growth journey. We also express our sincere gratitude to Raviprakash Bhagavathula for his invaluable contributions since 2018 as CFO, especially for leading TVS SCS to a successful public listing. We look forward to his leadership in driving our strategic initiatives.”

Vaidhyanathan is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and holds a Postgraduate Program in Management from the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad.