Factory Inauguration of a leading Korean diagnostics major at MET City

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, April 4: Model Economic Township Limited (METL), a 100% subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, is proud to welcome Boditech Med Inc., a KOSDAQ-listed South Korean multinational, to its integrated greenfield smart sustainable city – MET City at Jhajjar, Haryana.

The Inauguration Ceremony of Boditech Med’s state-of-the-art facility was held in the presence of Lee Seong-Ho, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India, and Dr. Eui Yul Choi, Chairman and CEO of Boditech Med Inc.

Renowned globally for its Point-of-Care (POC) solutions in the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) space, Boditech Med Inc. has selected MET City to set-up its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility under its India subsidiary Boditech Med India Pvt. Ltd. This marks a significant milestone in MET City’s growing status as a preferred destination for global medtech companies and further strengthens its position as India’s leading greenfield smart sustainable industrial township.

With this inauguration, MET City continues to be a beacon for multinational corporations looking for plug and play infrastructure for their manufacturing facility. MET City is now home for 580+ companies from 10 countries, including six from South Korea alone.

The new facility by Boditech Med aligns seamlessly with the Government of India’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

S.V. Goyal, CEO & WTD of MET City, said, “We’re pleased to welcome Boditech Med to MET City’s growing roster of global companies. As a leading Greenfield Smart Sustainable City with companies from 10 countries utilising our Plug-n-Play infrastructure, MET City has become a destination of choice for diverse industries. Boditech Med’s state-of-the-art facility strengthens our position as an emerging hub for medical device manufacturing, and we look forward to welcoming more South Korean enterprises to our township at Jhajjar as India’s industrial landscape continues to evolve. Boditech Med’s investment is poised to create local employment, empower small businesses, and position MET City as a key node in the global medical devices value chain.”

Dr. Eui-Yul Choi, Chairman & CEO of Boditech Med Inc., said, “India represents both a crucial market and an emerging global manufacturing hub for medical devices. The country’s supportive policy framework and growing healthcare infrastructure make it an ideal location for our expansion as we strengthen our commitment to the Indian market.”