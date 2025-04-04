NID Collaborates with Furlenco for Two-Day Masterclass on Future of Furniture Design in Ahmedabad

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, April 4: The National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad, in association with Furlenco and the Furniture & Interior Design (FID) Alumni Network, is set to host the NID x FURLENCO Masterclass from April 9 to 10, 2025. This two-day event aims to spotlight the evolving landscape of furniture design with a special focus on sustainability, innovation, and the future of the industry.

Kicking off the event on April 9 at the NID Auditorium will be a panel discussion titled Emergent Trends in Furniture Design. The session will bring together distinguished academicians and industry leaders to explore key shifts and new opportunities in design. Conversations will delve into sustainable and adaptive design approaches, aiming to bridge the gap between academia and industry while fostering a culture of collaboration to address current and future design challenges.

Running concurrently, the Live Better Now exhibition curated by Furlenco will take place at the Design Gallery on the NID campus from April 9 to 10. Open to the public from 10 AM to 7 PM, the exhibition will spotlight circular and sustainable furniture solutions. Visitors can expect to see user-centric and flexible design strategies tailored to the evolving needs of contemporary living spaces.

A highlight of the event is the return of NID’s FID alumni—now key designers at Furlenco—who will conduct an exclusive masterclass, sharing insights from their journey and engaging directly with students, faculty, and fellow professionals.

The NID x FURLENCO Masterclass promises to be a significant platform for design enthusiasts in Ahmedabad, offering rich opportunities for learning, discussion, and meaningful collaborations that could shape the future of furniture design in India and beyond.