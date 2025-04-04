Ratul Puri Accelerates Hindustan Power’s Renewable Drive with 425 MWp UPPCL Project Victory

BILKULONLINE

New Delhi, April 4: Ratul Puri’s Hindustan Power has been awarded a 425MWp solar power project by Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) as part of its 2,000MWac grid-connected solar PV power procurement initiative through a tariff-based competitive bidding process. This strategic win aligns with the company’s ambitious vision of achieving a 5GW renewable energy portfolio by 2028.

The Letter of Award (LoA) was issued by UPPCL following a transparent and competitive e-Reverse Auction. The project will be supplying power to UPPCL with a delivery point at STU – UP substation.

As per the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), UPPCL will procure power from this solar project for a fixed tariff over a 25-year period. The project is expected to achieve commissioning within 24 months from the date of signing the PPA.

Ratul Puri, Chairman, Hindustan Power, commented on this milestone: “This win reaffirms our commitment to advancing India’s clean energy goals while staying on course to achieving our 5GW renewable energy target by 2028. We are proud to contribute to Uttar Pradesh’s growing demand for sustainable energy solutions and look forward to delivering yet another world-class solar project.”

Hindustan Power has been a pioneer in India’s renewable energy sector. This new 425MWp solar project further strengthens the company’s presence in the rapidly expanding solar energy market, contributing to the nation’s transition towards a greener future.