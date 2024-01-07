Ahmedabad’s 9th  ‘Divyang Patang Mohotsav’ saw hundreds of disabled children enjoying the Kite Fest

Omkar Foundation Trust is dedicated to the cause of less privileged and handicapped persons

Don’t feel depressed, look at the kite and fly high in your dreams vision and thoughts even if you are physically challenged: Shri Priteshbhai

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Jan 7: The ‘9th Divyang Patang Mohotsav’ saw hundreds of children and youth with disabilities enjoying toothier best on Sunday winter morning in Ahmedabad.

Organized by the Omkar Foundation Trust (NGO) of Ahmedabad, this kite festival for the handicapped children was a heart melting moment. One could see parents and guardians getting their child on Sunday morning. Some were on wheel chair while some were assisted by their carers to walk. They were gifted with kite, thread and refreshment. The NGO tried to provide a festive look at the venue so that the children felt special and happy.

More than 500 disabled children participated in this Kite Festival held at Annapurna Party Plot in Paldi area of Ahmedabad. On this occasion, Amitbhai Shah, Legislative member from Ellis bridge area remained present.

Rendering the motivational words was Shri Priteshbhai, the Managing Trustee of the NGO. He himself being a physically challenged person did not decide to indulge into self-pity. Instead he formed the NGO for the disabled people and has been working hard since long for the cause of less privileged section of the society. He has a golden heart and is greatly self-motivated person.

Shri Priteshbhai while addressing the gathering of children and their dear ones said “Disabled people can also climb the Himalayas if they want”. While cheering up the children with deformities he said “Cheer up, Don’t feel depressed, look at the kite and fly high in your dreams vision and thoughts even if you are physically challenged”.

Kinjal Ashokkumar Shah and Mihir Ashokkumar Shah, trustees of the Omkar Foundation Trust, arranged all possible entertainment for the children.

It is worth mentioning that this is the 9th Kite Festival organised by the Omkar Foundation Trust and every year the disabled children participate with full enthusiasm.

Shri Priteshbhai Ashok Kumar Shah was conferred with the National Award for his services towards the upliftment of specially handicapped people. Omkar Foundation Trust was established in the year 2014 by the inspiration of Mantra Yuga changer Sant Shri Omrushi Priteshbhai. The aim of the trust is to help physically and mentally challenged children, adolescents and adults without discrimination of any caste, gender or religion.

Mansi, 43 a physically challenged daughter accompanied with her mother Punita Anil Mehta was also there. Punita said I take my daughter to all the festivals and occasions where they are invited. Today I have brought her with the objective that she will feel happy. Punita said “I was working with insurance company but for taking full care of Mansi I took voluntary retirement. We lost our 22 year old son in an accident, so Mansi is our only child and we love her the most”.

There were many children and young people who were physically challenged some less some more but they were all enjoying or feeling good. There were accompanied with their parents or guardians or institutes carers.

Darshil another boy with disability had no ability to speak properly but gave a broad smile when his mother told BILKULONLINE how thrilled he was for past two days to come here, although he can’t even hold the kite in his hand but he feels so good to be here every year.

Twin sisters Asha and Tina both physical challenged were wearing broad smile when people spoke to them and media interacted. They are running a small business they said and plan to exhibit their products at an exhibition shortly.

