Ahmedabad to Witness Grand Rath Yatra Celebrating Lord Mahavir’s Teachings

Over 10,000 Devotees Expected to Join Historic Procession on April 10

Citywide Unity: 56 Digambar Jain Temples Join Hands for Mahavir Mahotsav

🛕 Massive Jain Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad on April 10!

Over 10,000 devotees , 700-kg silver chariot , 108 decorated cars, 24 tableaux, 3,000+ dharmadhwajas – all coming together to celebrate Lord Mahavir’s Janma Kalyanak Mahamahotsav at Vallabhsadan, Riverfront .

🗓️ Date: 10/04/2025

📍 From East & West Ahmedabad to Paldi → Riverfront

🕙 Main Sabha: 10:00 AM onwards

🍽️ Swami Vatsalya for 10,000+

🌇 Evening Maha Aarti & Hasya Kavi Sammelan

🙏 In presence of Munishri & Mataji

📣 Organized by: Mahavir Janma Kalyanak Mahotsav Committee & Adinath Digambar Jain Yuvak Mandal

📍 Venue: Kundalpur Nagari, Vallabhsadan, Riverfront, Ahmedabad

BILKULONLINE

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, April 5: Ahmedabad is gearing up for a grand spiritual celebration as the city prepares to host the Rath Yatra marking Lord Mahavir’s Janma Kalyanak Mahamahotsav on April 10, 2025.

This historic event is being organized by Shri Mahavir Janma Kalyanak Mahotsav Committee and Shri Adinath Digambar Jain Yuvak Mandal with the noble aim of promoting Lord Mahavir’s eternal principles of non-violence, truth, and compassion, while bringing together the entire Digambar Jain community on a single platform.

The vibrant Rath Yatra will originate from both eastern and western zones of Ahmedabad, with processions merging at Paldi Char Rasta and then proceeding towards the Riverfront venue – Kundalpur Nagari, Vallabhsadan, where the main religious assembly is scheduled to commence around 10:00 AM. The event is expected to witness the participation of over 10,000 Jain devotees from 56 Digambar Jain temples across the city.

700-Kg Silver Chariot, Devotional Tableaux, and Evening Maha Aarti Among Highlights

Mass Procession with Cultural & Spiritual Grandeur

A major attraction of this celebration will be Lord Mahavir’s idol seated atop a 700-kg silver chariot, which will grace the streets of Ahmedabad. The Rath Yatra will feature 50 open jeeps, 24 religious tableaux, 5 DJ units, 108 beautifully decorated cars, 500 four-wheelers, over 2,000 two-wheelers, and more than 3,000 religious flags. The spiritual procession will resound with dharmakirtans (devotional songs) led by thousands of devotees as they journey together toward the riverfront venue.

Upon arrival at Vallabhsadan, Swami Vatsalya (community meal) will be served to over 10,000 attendees. The evening will conclude with a Maha Aarti and a Virat Hasya Kavi Sammelan (mega laughter poetry event), providing a perfect blend of devotion, celebration, and culture. The presence of revered Munishri and Mataji will add further sanctity to the Mahamahotsav.

All Jain devotees and media friends from Ahmedabad are warmly invited to be part of this grand occasion, which promises to be a unique and spiritually enriching experience for all.

Soubhagamal Kataria, Kaushik Jain, Rajendra Kataria, Mahavir Kunavat, Ashok Vagad, Rajesh Jain, Rajesh Shah, Dilip, Rishabh Jain, Ashok Vagad, along with other members of the Sakal Digambar Jain Samaj and Shree Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsav Samiti, addressed the media to share details about the upcoming rally.

This full-day event promises to be a magnificent blend of devotion, community spirit, and cultural vibrancy, bringing Ahmedabad’s Jain community together in a grand tribute to their revered Tirthankara.