Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Closes India’s First Global Investment Fund from GIFT City

Mumbai, April 7: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited (ABSLAMC) was incorporated in the year 1994.

Aditya Birla Capital Limited and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc. are the promoters and major shareholders of the Company. ABSLAMC is primarily the investment manager of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, a registered trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882.

The asset manager has announced the closure of ABSL Global Emerging Market Equity Fund (IFSC). The Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) under the IFSCA (fund management) at GIFT City raised a total of $69.89 million from 269 investors reinforcing ABSLAMC’s position as a leading asset manager providing global investment solutions.

The ABSL Global Emerging Market Equity Fund (IFSC) follows a passive investment strategy, primarily investing in units of the ARGA Emerging Market Equity Fund, offering investors exposure to high-growth emerging markets. The fund aligns with ABSLAMC’s vision of leveraging strategic opportunities in global financial markets while operating within India’s premier offshore financial hub – GIFT City. The fund attracted contributions from a diverse base of investors, including global institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), and family offices. With its focus on long-term capital appreciation through emerging market equities, the fund aims to deliver strong value-driven returns.

Commenting on the final close, A. Balasubramanian, Managing Director & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd., said, “the ABSL Global Emerging Market Equity Fund (IFSC) has received strong investor interest, and the fund raise is a testament of ABSLAMC’s head start in GIFT City operations. This fund was the first global outbound solution to be offered from GIFT City and provided Indian investors an opportunity to invest in global markets while also allowing them to utilise their LRS limits. The successful closure of the fund underscores the increasing confidence in emerging market opportunities and the robust regulatory framework of GIFT City. At ABSLAMC, we remain committed to providing differentiated investment solutions that enable investors to tap into global growth themes and positions us as a pioneer in offering cross-border investment opportunities through innovative fund structures.”