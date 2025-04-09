Mahindra Aerostructures to Build Airbus H130 Helicopter Fuselage in India

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, April 9: Mahindra Aerostructures Pvt. Ltd. (MASPL), a part of the Mahindra Group, has been awarded a prestigious contract by Airbus Helicopters to manufacture and assemble the main fuselage of its H130 light single-engine helicopter — marking a major milestone for India’s ‘Make in India’ vision and further cementing Mahindra’s position as a trusted partner in the global aerospace supply chain.

The contract was signed in the presence of Shri. Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Honourable Minister of Civil Aviation, Government of India, Shri. Vumlunmang Vualnam, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Rémi Maillard, President and Managing Director of Airbus in India and South Asia, and Dr Anish Shah, Group CEO and Managing Director of the Mahindra Group.

Under this agreement, Mahindra will produce the H130’s main fuselage assembly, which will then be shipped to Airbus Helicopters’ facilities in Europe. Industrialisation will commence immediately, with the first cabin assembly scheduled for delivery by March 2027.

Dr Anish Shah, Group CEO & MD, Mahindra Group, said, “We are delighted to deepen our longstanding partnership with Airbus through this pivotal aerostructures contract. As a global leader, Airbus has played a transformative role in nurturing India’s aerospace ecosystem and showcasing it on the world stage. It is an honour for us to build on our proven track record with Airbus, harness our industrial process excellence, and embark on this new initiative. This collaboration highlights our commitment to supporting the Government of India’s flagship ‘Make in India’ program.”

Rémi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus in India and South Asia said, “We have a strategic plan for India and we are implementing it to develop a holistic aerospace ecosystem across all dimensions: assembly, manufacturing, engineering, innovation, digital and training. The H130 fuselage manufacturing contract underscores Airbus’ confidence in the growing industrial excellence of the Indian supply chain, which offers the right mix of competencies and competitiveness. We are glad to extend this bond with India through our latest association with our partner Mahindra Aerostructures.”

Mahindra already supplies a variety of parts and sub-assemblies for Airbus’ commercial aircraft programmes. The latest contract marks a significant milestone for Mahindra as it continues to expand its portfolio of capabilities from parts and sub-assemblies to larger and more complex aerostructures.

For Airbus, India is both a major market and a strategic resource hub. Today, every Airbus commercial aircraft has components and technologies made in India. Currently, Airbus’ annual procurement of components and services from India stands at $1.4 billion.

The H130 is an intermediate single-engine helicopter tailored for passenger transport, tourism and private and business aviation, as well as medical airlift and surveillance missions. It has a wide, unobstructed cabin, which accommodates the pilot and up to seven passengers, providing outstanding visibility through a large wrap-around windscreen and wide windows. Its state-of-the-art technologies, materials, systems and avionics make it a quiet and powerful helicopter.