Restaurant 522 Debuts in Ahmedabad with a Stirring Salute to Women Empowerment

Chef Aanal Kotak Leads a Culinary Revolution at the Heart of Tapovan Circle

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, April 9: In a groundbreaking and thoughtful celebration of women’s empowerment, the newly launched Restaurant 522 in Chandkheda, Ahmedabad, opened its doors in an extraordinary way—by inviting the Ahmedabad SHE Team of policewomen to inaugurate the space. The event was further graced by Lipi Khandhar, Vice President of the BJP Mahila Morcha, who commended the initiative as a shining example of women-led development.

The restaurant, located at Gokul Pratham, B-106, near Tapovan Circle—a strategic point connecting Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar—is the brainchild of Piyusha and Madhav Vaghel. Their vision goes beyond food and business—it is about crafting an inclusive space where people from all walks of life can gather, feel safe, and enjoy the culinary artistry of renowned chef Aanal Kotak.

A Tribute to Courage and Commitment

In a rare and meaningful gesture, the restaurant’s grand opening honored the SHE Team, a dedicated group of policewomen from the Chandkheda, Infocity, and Nikol police stations. Dressed in their crisp khakis, the team was welcomed as guests of honour and were recognized for their relentless work in protecting women, children, and senior citizens in the community.

Addressing the gathering, Lipi Khandhar said, “This is the vision of our Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi—to build a society led by empowered women. The SHE Team is a shining example of this, and I applaud the efforts of entrepreneurs like Piyusha and Madhav Vaghel for recognizing and celebrating their work.”

Chef Aanal Kotak’s Culinary Vision

The culinary force behind 522 is none other than Chef Aanal Kotak, one of India’s most celebrated chefs, known for her innovative approach to traditional Indian cuisine. Speaking to BILKULONLINE, Aanal explained the philosophy behind the restaurant’s name:



“The number ‘5’ represents the five elements of nature—Fire, Earth, Water, Air, and Space—while the two ‘2’s represent harmony, purity, integrity, and relationship. At its heart, 522 is about love, balance, and taste.”

She also shared highlights from the menu:

“We’ve taken classic Indian dishes and added a modern flair. For instance, the traditional Palak Patta Chaat has been reimagined as Chaat Burrata—a fusion of North Indian flavors and Italian finesse that’s sure to appeal to Gen Z foodies. Another standout is our signature dish, Gujji Mushroom, a tribute to Gujarat’s love for bold and earthy flavours.”

A Dream Turned Reality

Piyusha and Madhav Vaghel shared how Restaurant 522 is a dream project that goes beyond commerce.

“Our goal was to create a place where people can come with their families and friends, unwind, and enjoy not just a meal but a complete experience. We’ve paid attention to every detail—from the menu and ambiance to the music and service—to ensure it feels like home,” said Piyusha.

Madhav added, “Chef Aanal’s creativity and passion have brought life to every dish we serve. Each item on our menu is crafted with care, authenticity, and a pinch of innovation.”

Voices from the Frontline: The SHE Team Speaks

Shivali Harjibhai Chavda Young and spirited police constable representing the SHE Team delivered a moving speech during the event. She emphasized the importance of educating young girls about self-defense and safety awareness.

“Through initiatives like Nirbhaya and government-supported training programs, we reach out to schools and colleges to teach young women how to protect themselves. Helpline 181 has been instrumental in providing 24×7 support, and soon, 112 will be launched as another lifeline for women in distress.”

The presence of PSI S.V. Bariaya from Nikol, alongside other officers from the three participating police stations, underscored the growing collaboration between law enforcement and community initiatives aimed at fostering safety, respect, and inclusion.

A Space for Everyone

Restaurant 522 also positions itself as a welcoming haven for the often-overlooked members of society—single mothers, senior citizens, and children. Its serene ambiance, thoughtful décor, and carefully curated menu aim to offer guests not just a meal, but a moment of joy and togetherness.

With its prime location near Tapovan Circle, a bustling junction that bridges Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, Restaurant 522 is poised to become a sought-after destination for food lovers, families, and youth alike.

As guests left the event with smiles and satisfied palates, one thing was clear—Restaurant 522 isn’t just a new place to eat; it’s a celebration of empowerment, community, and culinary excellence.

(Rafat Quadri can be reached at editorbilkul@gmail.com)

