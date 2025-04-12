ITEC Training on Advanced Psychological Investigation Methods Concludes Successfully

BILKULONLINE

Gandhinagar, April 12: Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, successfully concluded the ITEC Training Program on Advanced Psychological Methods of Investigation: A Way Ahead today with a formal Valedictory Ceremony.

This transformative two-week program, conducted by the School of Behavioural Sciences & Forensic Investigations (SBSFI), hosted 30 international participants from 15 countries, including Laos, Liberia, Ethiopia, Vietnam, and Ghana. The initiative provided a platform for global knowledge exchange, equipping participants with cutting-edge psychological investigative methodologies to enhance accuracy and effectiveness in crime prevention and forensic investigations.

The Valedictory Ceremony was presided over by Dr. Mahesh A. Tripathi, Director (I/c), SBSFI, alongside distinguished faculty members and key representatives from RRU. The event featured a Welcome Address followed by a Report Presentation summarizing the highlights of the program.

A thought-provoking Keynote Address was delivered by Mr. Viraj Singh, Additional Secretary, DPA II, Ministry of External Affairs, who emphasized the importance of international collaboration in forensic psychology and the application of psychological methods in modern investigations.

Throughout the program, participants engaged in interactive sessions, expert-led lectures, and hands-on field visits, covering an extensive range of investigative topics, including criminal profiling, cognitive interviewing techniques, deception detection, neuropsychological assessments, forensic psycholinguistics, and AI-driven crime scene reconstruction.

The event concluded with a Presentation of Certificates, recognizing the dedication and contributions of participants. A formal Vote of Thanks was delivered, expressing gratitude to the faculty, organizers, and international delegates who made the program a success.

With the successful completion of this training program, Rashtriya Raksha University continues to strengthen its role as a global hub for investigative sciences, fostering excellence, collaboration, and innovation in forensic psychology and behavioural analysis.