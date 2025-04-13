Grand Royal Mass Wedding of Rabari Community to Celebrate Culture and Unity on April 13 in Kalol

Cultural Legacy and Collective Joy Unite in a Majestic Celebration of 51 Weddings today

By Rafat Quadri

Kalol, April 13: In a heartwarming celebration of cultural heritage and social unity, a grand royal mass wedding ceremony is set to take place on April 13 at Shri Visat Meldi Dham, located in the serene village of Adisnanuparu, Kalol.

This magnificent event will witness the union of 51 daughters from the Rabari community, hailing from 14 distinct regions across Gujarat. The event is poised to be a vibrant showcase of tradition, spirituality, and collective goodwill.

Organised annually as a symbol of community service and cultural preservation, the mass wedding is hosted by the Rabari Nehada family along with prominent social workers Harish Desai and Dinesh Desai. The event has grown to become a prestigious occasion that not only supports underprivileged families but also brings together the community in a spirit of shared pride and joy.

A Gathering of Dignitaries and Spiritual Leaders

This year’s ceremony will be graced by the presence of several notable leaders and dignitaries from Gujarat, including:

Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi

ICC Chairman Jay Shah

BJP State Organisation Secretary Ratnakarji

Former BJP General Secretary Pradeepsinh Vaghela

Rajya Sabha MPs Mayank Nayak and Babu Desai

Minister of Industries and Cooperation Jagdish Vishwakarma

Sabarmati MLA Dr. Harshad Patel

Spiritual leaders, saints, and priests from all 14 Rabari regions will also attend, lending their blessings to the couples and participating in the religious rituals.

Spiritual Grandeur: Navchandi Yagna and Maha Aarti

Ahead of the wedding day, April 12 will be marked by a series of traditional and spiritual rituals, beginning with the sacred Ganesh Sthapana, followed by the Mehndi and Haldi ceremonies for the brides. A special Navchandi Yagna will be performed in honour of Shree Jodh Visat Meldi Mataji, seeking divine blessings for the newlyweds.

The evening will conclude with a Maha Aarti, where all 51 brides will be blessed in a spiritually charged atmosphere, surrounded by chants, lamps, and the collective devotion of the community.

A Cultural Extravaganza: Lok Dayro and Folk Performances

Complementing the religious proceedings, a grand Lok Dayro — a celebration of Gujarati folk music and storytelling — will feature a stellar lineup of renowned folk artists, including:

Kirtidan Gadhvi

Gaman Santhal

Geetaben Rabari

Pareshdan Gadhvi

Kinjal Rabari

Hitesh Antala

Vikram Maldhari

Vaghji Rabari

Additional performances by Rajbha Gadhvi, Jignesh Kaviraj, and Nitin Barot will further add vibrancy to the celebration. Traditional wedding songs will be soulfully rendered by Sangeetaben Labadiya, Brijraj Labadiya, Mahi Desai, Bhavika Rabari, and Tanvi Chauhan.

A vibrant welcome procession will wind through the venue with a live DJ and artistic showcases by performers from within the Rabari community, ensuring an electric and festive atmosphere.

Community Comes Together

The cultural programme is being coordinated by Sanjay from Adisnanuparu, along with Ravi Khoraj, Sunil Jaspura, Rajan Rayka, and Dhaval Motan. Their collective efforts aim to create an experience that beautifully combines ritual, culture, and entertainment, leaving a lasting impression on attendees.

Speaking ahead of the event, social worker Dinesh Desai shared, “Such mass wedding ceremonies not only uphold the proud traditions of the Rabari community but also foster a deep sense of unity and compassion. I urge people from all communities to come forward and contribute to such noble causes.”

A Symbol of Hope, Service, and Heritage

This grand wedding is more than just a ceremonial occasion — it is a symbol of service, unity, and cultural preservation. By supporting young couples and celebrating community values, the event continues to inspire similar initiatives across the state.

With anticipation and joy in the air, Kalol is ready to host a magnificent cultural gathering, where traditions will be honoured, new bonds will be formed, and the spirit of Gujarat’s rich heritage will shine bright.

(Rafat Quadri can be reached at editorbilkul@gmail.com)

