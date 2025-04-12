CEPT University Hosts Global Symposium on Digital Technologies in Architecture

Experts Highlight the Role of AI and Digital Fluency in Design Education

Ahmedabad, April 12: CEPT University hosted the International Symposium on Digital Technologies in Architecture and Design Education, spotlighting the transformative impact of AI and digital tools on architectural education and practice.

The symposium gathered global experts to discuss how design pedagogy must evolve to equip future architects with advanced digital skills for a tech-integrated built environment.

“Architecture in India must adapt quickly to urbanisation and emerging technologies,” said Jinal Shah, faculty member and co-organiser. “We’re not just anticipating change—we’re actively designing its framework.”

Prof Subin Jameel announced CEPT’s upcoming Centre for Digital Technologies, a cross-disciplinary hub aimed at fostering innovation and digital fluency across design fields.

Key speakers included:

Toshiki Hirano (Kuma Lab, University of Tokyo):

“AI is not just a tool, but a design collaborator. We must navigate the overwhelming possibilities it presents with clarity and creativity.”

Adithya VS (CEO, Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions):

“Robotic 3D printing is redefining construction by enabling sustainable, customized forms. Architects must now design in tandem with machines.”

Immanuel Koh (Assistant Professor, SUTD, Singapore):

“AI introduces a new layer of reasoning and co-authorship in design. Neural Tectonics explores complexity beyond visual aesthetics.”

Manish Gulati (Founding Partner, M:OFA Studio):

“Design isn’t just about presets and polish—it’s about intuition and surprise. Technology should provoke, not just automate.”

