Zesty Sips for Scorching Days: Beat the Heat with These Tangy Summer Coolers!
BILKULONLINE
SUNDAY Special
Here are two refreshing summer drink recipes—one classic and one with a fun tropical twist!
🥭 1. Mango Mint Cooler (Non-Alcoholic)
Ingredients:
1 ripe mango (peeled and chopped)
1 tbsp fresh mint leaves
Juice of 1 lemon
1 tbsp honey or sugar (optional, to taste)
A pinch of black salt (optional)
1 cup chilled water or soda
Ice cubes
Instructions:
Blend mango pieces with mint leaves, lemon juice, honey, and a little water until smooth.
Strain if you prefer a smoother texture.
Add ice cubes to a glass, pour the mango mixture over it.
Top up with chilled water or soda.
Stir well, garnish with a mint sprig and mango slice.
Tip: Add a few soaked chia seeds for a fun texture and extra cooling!
🍋 2. Sparkling Ginger-Lemon Iced Tea (With a Twist)
Ingredients:
2 black tea bags
2 cups water
1-inch fresh ginger (sliced)
Juice of 1 lemon
1–2 tbsp sugar or honey (to taste)
Sparkling water or soda (to top up)
Lemon slices and mint (for garnish)
Ice cubes
Instructions:
Boil water with ginger. Remove from heat, add tea bags, and steep for 5 minutes.
Discard tea bags and ginger slices.
Stir in sugar or honey and lemon juice.
Chill the tea in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.
To serve, fill a glass with ice, pour half tea and top up with sparkling water.
Garnish with lemon slices and mint.
Optional: Add a splash of orange juice for a citrusy twist!