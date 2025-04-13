Zesty Sips for Scorching Days: Beat the Heat with These Tangy Summer Coolers!

Monday, April 14, 2025
Here are two refreshing summer drink recipes—one classic and one with a fun tropical twist!

🥭 1. Mango Mint Cooler (Non-Alcoholic)

Ingredients:

1 ripe mango (peeled and chopped)

1 tbsp fresh mint leaves

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tbsp honey or sugar (optional, to taste)

A pinch of black salt (optional)

1 cup chilled water or soda

Ice cubes

Instructions:

Blend mango pieces with mint leaves, lemon juice, honey, and a little water until smooth.

Strain if you prefer a smoother texture.

Add ice cubes to a glass, pour the mango mixture over it.

Top up with chilled water or soda.

Stir well, garnish with a mint sprig and mango slice.

Tip: Add a few soaked chia seeds for a fun texture and extra cooling!

🍋 2. Sparkling Ginger-Lemon Iced Tea (With a Twist)

Ingredients:

2 black tea bags

2 cups water

1-inch fresh ginger (sliced)

Juice of 1 lemon

1–2 tbsp sugar or honey (to taste)

Sparkling water or soda (to top up)

Lemon slices and mint (for garnish)

Ice cubes

Instructions:

Boil water with ginger. Remove from heat, add tea bags, and steep for 5 minutes.

Discard tea bags and ginger slices.

Stir in sugar or honey and lemon juice.

Chill the tea in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.

To serve, fill a glass with ice, pour half tea and top up with sparkling water.

Garnish with lemon slices and mint.

Optional: Add a splash of orange juice for a citrusy twist!

 

