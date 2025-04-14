Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Latest:
EventsLatest

Gujarat Prajapati Samaj Marks Glorious 100-Year Milestone with Grand Centenary Celebration in Ahmedabad

BILKUL ONLINE

Over 15,000 Community Members Unite to Celebrate Legacy and Progress at Shree Bhagwat Vidyapith

  Inauguration of Modern Girls’ Hostel Project and Visionary Address by Pujya Gyanvatsal Swami Highlight the Event

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, April 14: For the first time in the history of Gujarat, the Prajapati community organized a grand celebration of its 100-year milestone, the “Centenary Mahotsav”, which was successfully held on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at Shree Bhagwat Vidyapith, Sola, Ahmedabad.

Dedicated for generations to educational, social, cultural, and developmental causes, the Gujarat Prajapati Samaj marked this centenary year by organizing various events aimed at spreading awareness and unity within the community.

With Blessings from Pujya Gyanvatsal Swami, Prajapati Samaj Marks 100 Glorious Years

On this occasion, Pujya Gyanvatsal Swami from the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha graced the event and delivered blessings and insightful guidance for the holistic progress of the community.

Building Tomorrow, Today: A Home of Learning for 500 Young Women

Under the leadership of President  Keshavlal S. Prajapati, the Samaj is constructing a state-of-the-art Girls’ Hostel for 500 daughters. The facility will include a library, e-library, smart classrooms, a cafeteria area, gym, and medical room—offering modern amenities for the students.

During the celebration, several social and educational resolutions were passed, and valuable direction was given for the future welfare of the community.

Nearly 15,000 members of the Prajapati Samaj from various regions of Gujarat participated, making the event grand and vibrant.

The success of the event was made possible by the tireless efforts of President  Keshavlal S. Prajapati, Vijaybhai K. Prajapati, Prof. Dr. Jayantibhai Prajapati, Dr. Vidhi Oza, Varshaben Hareja, Arunaben Prajapati, Vasantbhai Prajapati, and the entire organizing committee.

This historic event will remain memorable in the annals of the community and will serve as an inspiration for generations to come.

Earlier, renowned singer Jaydeep Prajapati delighted the audience with his soulful renditions of popular and traditional songs. Kamlesh Prajapati, the comedian presented the artists before the gathering.

Kindly LIKE the videos and Subscribe BILKULONLINE channel. Thanks.

https://youtu.be/u1XmmjBVCg4

https://youtube.com/shorts/MnFNP5S5qrI?feature=share

 

Post Views: 264

You May Also Like

After twists & turns, India successfully flight tests crew escape system, module for human space mission

BILKUL ONLINE

Odisha FC profit as Sethu, Kickstart draw; Eastern Sporting seal last 8 spot

BILKUL ONLINE

Adani Total Gas Ltd wins award for “Outstanding Commitment in Road Safety by Corporates”

BILKUL ONLINE