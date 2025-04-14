Gujarat Prajapati Samaj Marks Glorious 100-Year Milestone with Grand Centenary Celebration in Ahmedabad

Over 15,000 Community Members Unite to Celebrate Legacy and Progress at Shree Bhagwat Vidyapith

Inauguration of Modern Girls’ Hostel Project and Visionary Address by Pujya Gyanvatsal Swami Highlight the Event

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, April 14: For the first time in the history of Gujarat, the Prajapati community organized a grand celebration of its 100-year milestone, the “Centenary Mahotsav”, which was successfully held on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at Shree Bhagwat Vidyapith, Sola, Ahmedabad.

Dedicated for generations to educational, social, cultural, and developmental causes, the Gujarat Prajapati Samaj marked this centenary year by organizing various events aimed at spreading awareness and unity within the community.

With Blessings from Pujya Gyanvatsal Swami, Prajapati Samaj Marks 100 Glorious Years

On this occasion, Pujya Gyanvatsal Swami from the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha graced the event and delivered blessings and insightful guidance for the holistic progress of the community.

Building Tomorrow, Today: A Home of Learning for 500 Young Women

Under the leadership of President Keshavlal S. Prajapati, the Samaj is constructing a state-of-the-art Girls’ Hostel for 500 daughters. The facility will include a library, e-library, smart classrooms, a cafeteria area, gym, and medical room—offering modern amenities for the students.

During the celebration, several social and educational resolutions were passed, and valuable direction was given for the future welfare of the community.

Nearly 15,000 members of the Prajapati Samaj from various regions of Gujarat participated, making the event grand and vibrant.

The success of the event was made possible by the tireless efforts of President Keshavlal S. Prajapati, Vijaybhai K. Prajapati, Prof. Dr. Jayantibhai Prajapati, Dr. Vidhi Oza, Varshaben Hareja, Arunaben Prajapati, Vasantbhai Prajapati, and the entire organizing committee.

This historic event will remain memorable in the annals of the community and will serve as an inspiration for generations to come.

Earlier, renowned singer Jaydeep Prajapati delighted the audience with his soulful renditions of popular and traditional songs. Kamlesh Prajapati, the comedian presented the artists before the gathering.

Kindly LIKE the videos and Subscribe BILKULONLINE channel. Thanks.

https://youtu.be/u1XmmjBVCg4

https://youtube.com/shorts/MnFNP5S5qrI?feature=share