Mukundbhai Purohit Re-elected as President of Baroda Management Association for 2025-26

Focus on Innovation and Skill Development to Drive Regional Growth

Vadodara, April 14: In a landmark decision, the Baroda Management Association (BMA) has re-elected Mukundbhai Purohit as its President for the year 2025-26 — a rare move made for the first time in over 37 years. This reappointment recognizes Purohit’s exceptional leadership and impactful performance during his previous tenure.

The announcement was made following a special meeting of the association, where the new office bearers for 2025-26 were also revealed. Joining Mukundbhai Purohit in the leadership team are Dr. Mangala Chauhan as Vice President, Himanshu Sura as Honorary Secretary, and Keyur Shah as Honorary Treasurer.

In his address after re-election, Purohit underscored the importance of innovation, research, training, and development in navigating the current global economic challenges. He reiterated BMA’s commitment to supporting India’s vision of becoming a $5 trillion economy by strengthening the startup ecosystem and fostering skill development.

“BMA will continue to serve its members, academic institutions, industry leaders, and the citizens of Vadodara by acting as a catalyst for growth and innovation,” he said.

Under the renewed leadership, BMA aims to expand its role in nurturing a future-ready, skilled workforce and empowering the region through strategic collaborations and progressive initiatives.