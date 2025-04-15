ABP Nadu marks 4 years with record-breaking digital milestones; crosses 9 million users

BILKULONLINE

Chennai, April 15: ABP Nadu, India’s leading Tamil digital news channel, marks its fourth anniversary today with a remarkable track record of innovation, reach, and audience loyalty. Launched in 2021, ABP Nadu has swiftly cemented its place among Tamil Nadu’s top digital news destinations, making profound impact in just four years.

In a short span, ABP Nadu has emerged as the youngest Tamil news publisher to break into the top 2 on the ComScore leaderboard – a prestigious recognition of its rapid digital growth and popularity. The platform proudly secured the No. 1 position in December, 2024, and has consistently maintained its No. 2 ranking ever since, standing shoulder to shoulder with legacy players.

Setting itself apart from the competition, ABP Nadu is also the only digital-only Tamil publisher to cross 9 million monthly users, underscoring its stronghold as a go-to source for credible and fast-paced news. This milestone highlights the platform’s ability to resonate with the digitally native Tamil-speaking audience across the globe.

ABP Nadu’s YouTube channel has been a key driver of its digital success story. Through a sharp focus on organic growth, engaging storytelling, and regional relevance, the platform has amassed 1.6 million subscribers and is fast approaching the 100 million monthly views mark, all without the support of traditional television promotion. Since its launch in 2021, the channel has recorded 1.2 billion video views and 4.6 billion impressions on YouTube, a testament to its sustained digital impact and resonance with audiences.

Over the past year, the channel has clocked more than 1700 million impressions on YouTube, reflecting deep viewer engagement and a loyal community of followers. The channel’s success is a testament to ABP Nadu’s consistent delivery of high-quality, digital-first content that caters to the evolving news consumption habits of today’s audience.

As it enters its fifth year, ABP Nadu is poised to deepen its audience connect, scale new content formats, and continue pushing boundaries in the regional digital news space, reaffirming its position as a future-ready platform built for the next generation of news consumers.