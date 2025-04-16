GHCL Aims to Slash Scope 1 & 2 Emissions by 30% by 2030

– GHCL Committed to Achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2047

Driven by Clean Energy and Green Manufacturing, GHCL Strengthens its Commitment to a Sustainable Future

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, April 16: In a strong push for green manufacturing, GHCL Limited, one of India’s leading soda ash producers, has announced its goal to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions by 30% by 2030.

This move is part of the company’s broader commitment to sustainable industrial practices. Scope 1 emissions refer to direct greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from sources owned or controlled by the company, while Scope 2 emissions are indirect GHG emissions from the generation of purchased electricity, steam, heat, or cooling.

GHCL’s efforts towards green and sustainable manufacturing align with this year’s World Earth Day theme, ‘Our Power, Our Planet,’ which emphasizes the adoption of renewable energy and aims to triple global electricity generation from renewable sources by 2030.

To achieve its emission reduction targets, GHCL is adopting a range of low-carbon interventions across its operations. At the forefront are initiatives like biomass co-firing in boilers and the use of return seawater in a 1650 TR chiller, which have significantly reduced the company’s reliance on conventional fuels and freshwater consumption. Further, GHCL has implemented internal carbon pricing to guide sustainable decision-making and installed dedusting systems to control particulate emissions.

In its textiles division, GHCL has achieved notable progress in energy efficiency, saving 4.4 million units of electricity through various interventions. With 62.3 MW of wind and solar capacity already installed, a substantial portion of operations is now powered by clean energy. Notably, 75% of the division’s energy requirements are already being met through renewable sources, underscoring GHCL Textiles’ strong commitment to a cleaner and more sustainable future.

A key pillar of GHCL’s strategy is our commitment to a green energy transition. Our target to reduce carbon emissions by 30% by 2030 underscores our long-term dedication to responsible manufacturing, renewable energy adoption, and ecological stewardship. We are also working towards becoming carbon neutral by 2047 through initiatives such as increased use of biofuels in our boilers—currently contributing about 5% of our energy mix. At GHCL, we firmly believe that industrial growth must go hand-in-hand with environmental responsibility. Our sustainability efforts are designed to create lasting value for the planet and the communities we serve,” said R S Jalan, MD, GHCL.

In addition to green manufacturing, GHCL is actively working to decarbonise its logistics operations. The company has deployed 40-tonne electric trucks and introduced electric vehicles and CNG-powered buses within its plants to significantly reduce transportation-related emissions.

GHCL’s environmental efforts extend beyond emissions to circular resource use and ecological restoration. A 150 TPD Rotating Biological Contactor plant has been established to treat wastewater efficiently, and rainwater harvesting initiatives have helped recharge groundwater aquifers, benefiting over 10,000 residents in rural Gujarat.

The company has also undertaken mangrove afforestation over 122 hectares in Bhavnagar, planting five lakh plus mangroves to boost marine biodiversity. It has initiated Miyawaki forests using 180 native species and promoted green farming by distributing over 35,000 saplings and one lakh trees across 164 hectares.

In Mandvi taluka of Kutch district, where GHCL’s greenfield soda ash plant is set to come up, the company’s sustainable agriculture efforts have already supported 4,000 farmers with over 1500 tonnes of organic manure. It has also reached 15 villages with green fodder for around 10,000 animals—initiatives undertaken well before plant construction began.

GHCL’s environmental and safety practices have been recognised on several platforms, including a 5-star rating from the Indian Bureau of Mines for its Dhamanva-Gabha Limestone Mine and the Challenger Award at the Frost & Sullivan Sustainability Awards.

With its blend of clean energy, conservation, and community-focused initiatives, GHCL is positioning itself as a responsible industrial leader aiming to balance growth with sustainability.