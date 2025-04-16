HDFC Bank Parivartan Supports 298 Border Villages

Aligned with national development goals outlined in Border Area Development Programme and Vibrant Villages Programme

Ahmedabad, April 16: HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector bank, under its CSR arm Parivartan, has covered 298 border villages across the country under its rural development initiatives.

These clusters of villages are located in border areas of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Ladakh, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The Bank plans to extend its reach to 150 additional border villages in the years to come. These initiatives are aligned with national development goals outlined in the Centre’s Border Area Development Programme and Vibrant Villages Programme.

Border area villages along the northern and northeastern Himalayan regions and the western desert stretches often grapple with unique challenges including difficult terrain, restricted access to essential services and economic vulnerabilities due to their remote locations. Parivartan has impacted the lives of approximately five lakh individuals in these areas through targeted need-based interventions.

The Bank implements two key types of projects in these areas:

1) Holistic Rural Development Programme (HRDP): This approach focuses on clusters of 15-20 contiguous villages over a span of 36-48 months. It integrates multiple aspects, including rural development, education, skill development, financial inclusion, health & hygiene, and natural resource management.

2) Focused Development Programme (FDP): This initiative targets specific areas of intervention, achieving concentrated impact in one sector.

HDFC Bank’s Parivartan initiative is committed to strengthening rural communities across border areas such as Lower Dibang Valley and Shi Yomi in Arunachal Pradesh; Baksa and Udalguri in Assam; Kishanganj, West Champaran and Madhubani in Bihar; Banaskantha, Kutch, and Patan in Gujarat; Ladakh; Chandel in Manipur; East Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya; Fazilka and Pathankot in Punjab; Barmer in Rajasthan; Gyalshing West and Pakyong in Sikkim; Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh; and Chamoli in Uttarakhand.

Speaking about the initiative, Kaizad Bharucha, DMD, HDFC Bank said, “We are committed to creating meaningful impact in India’s border villages by providing access to technology-enabled education, improved agricultural productivity, renewable energy, and livelihood opportunities. By aligning with national development goals, we collaborate with local communities, NGOs, and government bodies to build stronger, self-reliant, and vibrant communities that contribute to India’s economic and social fabric.”

“A holistic approach to rural development is not merely desirable, but an absolute necessity, especially in border areas.”said Nusrat Pathan, Head – Corporate Social Responsibility at HDFC Bank. “We ensure that progress in one sector reinforces and amplifies positive outcomes in others, thereby maximising the impact of our interventions.”