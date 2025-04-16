Vision-Aid and LVPEI Launch Transformative CVI Resource Centre in Bhubaneswar

BILKULONLINE



Boston, Bhubaneshwar, Ahmedabad, April 15: In a landmark step to support children with brain-based visual impairments, Boston-based non-profit Vision-Aid has partnered with the L.V. Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) to inaugurate a dedicated Cortical Visual Impairment (CVI) Resource Centre in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The center, aimed at transforming care for children with CVI, was officially launched at the LVPEI campus in a heartfelt ceremony attended by medical experts, philanthropists, and families.

Named the Manorama Choudhury Nayan Jyoti Vision-Aid CVI Resource Centre, the facility was inaugurated by Boston-based poet and philanthropist Manorama Choudhury, whose support helped bring the initiative to life. The center will focus on early diagnosis, structured intervention, and rehabilitation for children affected by CVI, especially in underserved rural areas of Eastern India.

“This new center is more than just a facility—it’s a beacon of hope for visually impaired children and their families,” said Lalit Sudan, Volunteer President of Vision-Aid. “It marks an important step in expanding our reach and deepening our impact across India.”

The event featured a keynote by Srikant Kumar Sahu, Director of LVPEI Bhubaneswar, who outlined the institute’s comprehensive approach to vision care. Debasmita Majhi and Beula Christie presented the innovative early intervention strategies that will be implemented at the center.

A particularly emotional moment came as a parent of a child with CVI shared their journey—highlighting the day-to-day struggles and the immense relief this new resource promises to bring to families like theirs.

Vision-Aid Founders Revathy Ramakrishna and Ramakrishna Raju reaffirmed the organization’s long-standing commitment to the visually impaired, while Choudhury, in her address, emphasized the transformative power of early intervention. “Visual impairment impacts entire families,” she said. “This initiative empowers children to look beyond their limitations and embrace a future of possibilities.”

Also present at the event was Sanyasi Behera, Odisha’s first visually impaired civil service officer, who lauded the center as a critical step toward inclusivity and empowerment.

The inauguration concluded with a symbolic lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by a moving cultural performance by children with disabilities. Attendees were also given a tour of the state-of-the-art facility, which will offer therapies and assistive technologies tailored to children with CVI.

This marks Vision-Aid’s latest expansion in India. In 2025 alone, the organization is supporting over 25,000 individuals across 50 locations, including partnerships with top institutions like Aravind Eye Hospital, Sankara Nethralaya, Narayana Nethralaya, Dr. Shroff’s Charity Eye Hospital, and the Sadguru Netra Chikitsalaya in Madhya Pradesh, where Vision-Aid recently opened another center.

“This is just the beginning,” Sudan said. “With the support of our partners and communities, we are committed to expanding our reach and ensuring every child with visual impairment has access to the care and tools they need to thrive.”

Vision-Aid is a non-profit organization committed to Enabling, Educating, and Empowering the visually impaired. Through partnerships with leading hospitals, technology innovators, and community organizations, Vision-Aid delivers vision care, assistive technology, and rehabilitation services to underserved communities across India.