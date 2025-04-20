Savor the Summer: Refreshing Recipes to Beat the Heat!

BILKULONLINE

SUNDAY Special

Aam Panna Chaat (Raw Mango Chaat Salad)

Why it’s great for summer: Hydrating, tangy, and loaded with fiber and electrolytes. Raw mango helps prevent heatstroke!

Ingredients:

1 raw mango (medium size), peeled and grated

1 boiled potato, cubed

½ cup boiled black chana (or white chickpeas)

1 small cucumber, chopped

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 green chili, chopped (optional)

1 tbsp chopped mint leaves

1 tbsp chopped coriander

½ tsp roasted cumin powder

½ tsp black salt (or regular salt to taste)

½ tsp chaat masala

Juice of ½ lemon

1 tsp jaggery or sugar (optional, if mango is too sour)

Instructions:

Mix grated raw mango with jaggery (if using) and a pinch of salt. Let it rest for 5–10 minutes.

In a bowl, combine all ingredients including the softened raw mango.

Adjust spices and lemon juice to taste.

Chill for 15 minutes and serve cold.

Why it’s great for summer: It’s light, zesty, and uses cooling ingredients like mint and lemon. No heavy spices—easy on digestion.

🍗 Non-Vegetarian: Lemon Mint Chicken (Tangy Grilled Summer Chicken)

Ingredients:

500g boneless chicken (thighs or breast), cut into chunks

Juice of 2 lemons

2 tbsp fresh mint leaves, chopped

1 tbsp yogurt

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp black pepper

Salt to taste

1 tbsp olive oil or any neutral oil

Instructions:

Mix lemon juice, mint, yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, pepper, salt, and oil in a bowl.

Add chicken pieces and marinate for at least 1 hour (or overnight in the fridge).

Grill or pan-sear until the chicken is cooked and slightly charred.

Serve with onion rings and a mint-coriander chutney or wrap it in a roti.