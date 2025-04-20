Savor the Summer: Refreshing Recipes to Beat the Heat!
Aam Panna Chaat (Raw Mango Chaat Salad)
Why it’s great for summer: Hydrating, tangy, and loaded with fiber and electrolytes. Raw mango helps prevent heatstroke!
Ingredients:
1 raw mango (medium size), peeled and grated
1 boiled potato, cubed
½ cup boiled black chana (or white chickpeas)
1 small cucumber, chopped
1 small onion, finely chopped
1 green chili, chopped (optional)
1 tbsp chopped mint leaves
1 tbsp chopped coriander
½ tsp roasted cumin powder
½ tsp black salt (or regular salt to taste)
½ tsp chaat masala
Juice of ½ lemon
1 tsp jaggery or sugar (optional, if mango is too sour)
Instructions:
Mix grated raw mango with jaggery (if using) and a pinch of salt. Let it rest for 5–10 minutes.
In a bowl, combine all ingredients including the softened raw mango.
Adjust spices and lemon juice to taste.
Chill for 15 minutes and serve cold.
Why it’s great for summer: It’s light, zesty, and uses cooling ingredients like mint and lemon. No heavy spices—easy on digestion.
🍗 Non-Vegetarian: Lemon Mint Chicken (Tangy Grilled Summer Chicken)
Ingredients:
500g boneless chicken (thighs or breast), cut into chunks
Juice of 2 lemons
2 tbsp fresh mint leaves, chopped
1 tbsp yogurt
1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
1 tsp black pepper
Salt to taste
1 tbsp olive oil or any neutral oil
Instructions:
Mix lemon juice, mint, yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, pepper, salt, and oil in a bowl.
Add chicken pieces and marinate for at least 1 hour (or overnight in the fridge).
Grill or pan-sear until the chicken is cooked and slightly charred.
Serve with onion rings and a mint-coriander chutney or wrap it in a roti.