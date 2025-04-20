Mercedes-Benz strengthens its network in Southern India

Inaugurates three new state-of-art luxury facilities in Bengaluru and Hyderabad

“We are delighted to inaugurate 3 state-of-the-art luxury facilities in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, reaffirming our commitment to delivering the best customer experience and deepening our presence in these key markets. These modern facilities reflect Mercedes-Benz’s vision of offering a world-class luxury retail experience, backed by digital innovation, modern luxury design, and personalized customer consultation. We continue to invest in our luxury retail experience, with sharp focus on elevating customer experiences by creating new standards in luxury automotive retail. We are creating desire for the brand not only in emerging markets, but also in key metropolises like Bengaluru and Hyderabad, where Mercedes-Benz has a strong brand presence.”

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India

Bangalore/Hyderabad, April 20: India’s most desirable luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has further bolstered its presence in the key southern markets of Bengaluru and Hyderabad, by inaugurating three new state-of-the-art facilities. This network expansion includes a 2S facility with Delivery Bay of Sundaram Motors, in Bengaluru’s important International Airport Road and a 2S facility with Delivery Bay by Mahavir Motors in Hyderabad. Mercedes-Benz also inaugurated a state-of-art 2S facility by Landmark Cars in Hyderabad. These market expansions are part of Mercedes Benz’s ‘Go to Customer’ strategy, which is buoyed by soaring aspirations of customers and their strong preference for a luxury marquee like Mercedes-Benz, in these two important Southern markets. Mercedes-Benz is not only focussing on creating customer desire in new emerging markets but also deepening its customer commitment and elevating customer ownership in the existing metropolises like Bengaluru, Hyderabad.

Sundaram Motors 2S facility with a Delivery Bay: Bengaluru International Airport Road

Sundaram Motors is Mercedes-Benz India’s long-standing partners and this is the 10th Mercedes-Benz facility in southern India. Designed as per the global luxury retail standards of Mercedes-Benz, this new 2S facility exemplifies the brand’s luxury retail concept, focused on offering personalized and immersive retail experiences for new generation customers.

Sundaram Motors Bengaluru 2S facility on Bengaluru International Airport Road spans a massive 47,000 sq. ft. with a built-up area of 23,000 sq. ft., providing ample parking and a peak capacity to service 4,000+ Mercedes-Benz annually. This facility has been created with a ‘Customer First’ philosophy, featuring the Premium ‘Aero Hub’ and ‘Pitstop’ concept, that is designed for customer convenience. The 2S facility in adherence to Mercedes-Benz’s global architecture concept: MAR20X, is a confluence of modern architectural marvel with elegantly designed space, highly digitized interfaces and a curated personalized experience for customers.

The 2S facility provides boutique consultation spaces including private & semi-private consulting areas. The facility’s personalized luxury experience ranges from the ‘Vehicle Handover Area’ and is designed to provide an immersive experience for the emotional and much cherished moment, when customers receive their new car. The Mercedes Café adds to the occasion of luxurious hospitality, offering specially imported coffee beans for the perfect sip for discerning customers.

The 2S facility of Sundaram Motors includes 10 dedicated bays that can handle over 300 vehicles each month. It also features a Quick Body Repair Zone with Primer Express Prime Bays, enabling service completion within 3 hours for customers. While their car is being serviced, Customers can unwind at the Mercedes Café. The facility, which has extensive sustainability initiatives embedded within, features a 60 kW fast charging station, open for all EV users.

Sundaram Motors has been a long-standing and trusted partner of Mercedes-Benz since 2001, with a strong presence in Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu. To cater to the ever-growing demand of Mercedes-Benz vehicles in Bengaluru, Sundaram Motors has been steadily increasing its footprint with 4 locations. This new facility in North Bengaluru is strategically positioned on the International Airport Road offering ease of access to customers for an exceptional service and support.

Mahavir Motors 2S facility with a Delivery Bay, Hyderabad:

Reinforcing its service network in Telangana, Mercedes-Benz has inaugurated a state-of-the-art 2S facility by Mahavir Motors in Hyderabad. This facility is conveniently located in a rapidly growing high-net-worth residential area near Hyderabad’s expanding IT corridor. The 2S facility incorporates Mercedes-Benz’s latest retail philosophy, offering customers a blend of digital and physical experiences. The facility features premium customer consulting areas, modern service bays, a luxury “Vehicle Handover Area” and an eco-friendly design integrated with luxury brand standards.

With dedicated teams, these service facilities are equipped to maintain the highest standards of Mercedes-Benz service excellence. With an expansive 39,000 sq. ft. area, Mahavir Motors is equipped with 19 dedicated service bays, capable of servicing more than 480 vehicles monthly.

Landmark Cars 2S facility, Hyderabad:

Landmark Cars service facility in Hyderabad operates in 12,000 sq. ft. space with 6 service bays, handling 150+ cars every month. The facility is staffed with specialized teams for vehicle servicing and body paint work. Customers can access expert servicing, genuine parts, personalized service in private discussion rooms, and priority service via Premier Express service bays. The workshop is designed to deliver efficiency and luxury at every touchpoint of the customer service experience.

With these inaugurations, Mercedes-Benz further strengthens its commitment to deliver outstanding customer experience by creating service benchmark in an engaging environment offered by the new facilities. These facilities will meet the highest service standards of Mercedes-Benz for the discerning clients in Hyderabad.