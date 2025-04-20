Historic Milestone at IIM Sambalpur: 60% Women Among Graduates at 9th Convocation

Diverse Graduating Cohort Marks Institute’s First Five-Programme Convocation

80-Year-Old Entrepreneur Among Degree Recipients; Global Accolades and Placements Highlight Growth

Sambalpur, April 20: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur celebrated its 9th Annual Convocation with a landmark achievement—becoming the first IIM where women outnumbered men in the graduating MBA batch, with 60% female graduates. A total of 370 students received their degrees across five programmes, including MBA, Executive MBA, MBA for Working Professionals, PhD, and PhD for Working Professionals.

The convocation was graced by Dr. Pramod Kumar Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India, as the Chief Guest, with Padma Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIM Sambalpur, and Ashish Garg, MD, Boston Consulting Group, in attendance. In a remarkable moment, 80-year-old entrepreneur G.M. Gupta also received his MBA degree, proving that age is no barrier to learning.

Director Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal highlighted the institute’s growth over the past decade and shared that IIM Sambalpur is on track to achieve the prestigious “triple crown” of global accreditations—AACSB, EFMD, and BGA—within the next two years. This year’s MBA batch saw participation from over 250 recruiters, with the highest international package offered reaching ₹35 LPA.

Seven outstanding students across programmes were honoured with gold medals for academic and all-round excellence, adding to the celebratory spirit of the convocation.

🎓 Graduating Students (Total: 370)

Programme Number of Graduates

MBA (2023–25) 316

Executive MBA (2022–24) 38

MBA for Working Professionals (2023–25) 10

PhD Scholars 6

PhD for Working Professionals Not separately specified (included in total)

🏅 Gold Medal Awardees

MBA Programme

Chairman’s Gold Medal (Academic Excellence): Vipul Sharma

Director’s Gold Medal (Academic Excellence): Nilaksh Dixit

Best All-Rounder (IIM Sambalpur Gold Medal): Raghvendra Patel

Executive MBA Programme

Chairman’s Gold Medal: Rajesh Kumar Sahu

Director’s Gold Medal: Sameer Babulal Meher

MBA for Working Professionals

Chairman’s Gold Medal: Shivani Nagpal

Director’s Gold Medal: Abhishek Kumar Singh

👩‍🎓 Gender Ratio (MBA Batch)

Female Graduates: 60%

Male Graduates: 40%

First time in IIM history that female students outnumbered male students in the graduating MBA class.

💼 Placement Highlights (MBA 2023–25)

Companies Participated: 250+

Highest Domestic Package: ₹31.12 LPA

Highest International Package: ₹35 LPA

Top Recruiters: PwC, Accenture, Infosys Consulting, Tata Capital, Deloitte, Cognizant

🎉 Special Highlights

Oldest Graduate: G.M. Gupta, 80-year-old entrepreneur, graduated from the MBA for Working Professionals programme

Major Initiatives Recognized: Integration of AI in curriculum and the Master Weavers Programme supporting artisans in Western Odisha

