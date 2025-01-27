CC Sheth Commerce College Organizes Workshop on Entrepreneurship Development

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Jan 27: CC Sheth Commerce College, a part of the Navgujarat Group of Colleges, recently organized a workshop on Entrepreneurship Development, conducted by Sandip Patel, Assistant Project Leader at The Centre for Entrepreneurship Development (CED). The session aimed to inspire and equip students with essential skills and knowledge for their entrepreneurial journey.

The workshop commenced with a warm welcome address by Dr. Kuljeet Kaur, who also introduced the speaker. Key topics covered included the fundamentals of entrepreneurship, government support initiatives for startups, and practical strategies for transforming innovative ideas into successful businesses.

Patel delivered an insightful presentation on the basics of entrepreneurship, followed by an in-depth discussion on various schemes and resources provided by the Government of Gujarat, including funding, mentorship, and training programs. He also outlined a structured roadmap to help students navigate their entrepreneurial journey, from ideation to execution. To further motivate participants, he shared real-life success stories of entrepreneurs from Gujarat.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Principal Dr. D.S. Mistry. The workshop provided valuable insights and guidance, empowering students with the knowledge and resources needed to pursue their entrepreneurial aspirations.