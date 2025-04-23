CARS24 Backs Trusted Auto Forum Team-BHP

Trust meets technology: CARS24 invests in India’s most trusted auto community, Team-BHP

BILKULONLINE

Gurugram, Ahmedabad, April 23: India’s leading auto-tech platform, CARS24, has officially acquired Team-BHP, one of the country’s most respected and fiercely independent automotive communities. This strategic move signals a new era for India’s auto ecosystem, one where growth aligns with sincerity and information fosters profound trust.

For over two decades, Team-BHP has remained a beacon for trustworthy, community-led discourse in the world of cars and bikes. Nurtured by millions of dedicated car owners and built on the principles of truth, independence and a shared passion for all things automotive, the platform has empowered enthusiasts with unbiased reviews, highly detailed ownership experiences and razor-sharp insights, without commercial influences.

Team-BHP will continue to operate independently by its founding team, with the same zero-sponsored content policy, strict moderation, and community-first approach that has earned it unmatched credibility and respect. CARS24’s involvement is focused on strengthening Team-BHP’s product, technology and AI capabilities to improve the experience of its readers and community members.

“Team-BHP is not just a forum, it’s an institution,” said Vikram Chopra, Founder and CEO of CARS24. “As a brand that is equally obsessed with solving real problems for car and bike owners, we see this as a long-term investment in empowering India’s auto ecosystem with sharper conversations, richer insights and deeper trust.”

“Team-BHP has always been built on one thing—an uncompromising love for cars, and the honesty that love demands,” said Rush Parekh, Founder of Team-BHP. “With CARS24 backing us, and their technology and data layered into our platform, we can now build with more scale, more depth, and more intent. This is about giving enthusiasts and owners sharper tools and deeper insights, without ever losing the independence, transparency, and integrity that brought us all here in the first place.”

As part of this move, CARS24 will work with Team-BHP to improve platform capabilities, enhance the user experience and bring in new features that help members make smarter automotive decisions.

Together, the two companies envision a future where buying, selling and owning a vehicle in India becomes more fun, informed, intuitive and community-driven.