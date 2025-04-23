From Packaging to Park Benches: AWL Celebrates Earth Day with a Sustainable Touch

AWL Gives Fortune Packaging a Second Life

Recycled Benches Sprout in Ahmedabad Parks

Earth Day Gets a Sustainable Makeover with AWL

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, April 23: AWL Agri Business Limited (formerly Adani Wilmar Limited), one of India’s leading Food & FMCG companies and the makers of the household brand Fortune Edible Oils & Foods, has donated 100 benches made entirely from repurposed Fortune packaging to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

Installed across on Wednesday in various municipal parks and gardens in Ahmedabad, the initiative marks the occasion of World Earth Day.

The event was graced by Prathibha Jain, Mayor of Ahmedabad; Deputy Mayor Jatin Kumar Patel and BJP MLA Amit Shah. From AWL, Angshu Mallick, Managing Director & CEO, along with other senior officials, was present to commemorate the occasion.

Speaking on the initiative, Angshu Mallick, MD & CEO, AWL Agri Business Ltd. said:

“At AWL Agri Business, sustainability isn’t just a commitment—it’s embedded in everything we do. This initiative reflects our dual focus: managing waste responsibly and creating lasting value for the community. By transforming Fortune packaging waste into functional public benches, we aim to set a strong example for circular economy practices in India. We are proud to be a plastic-neutral company, collecting 100% of the plastic we introduce into the market through our product packaging. With these benches, we’ve taken it a step further—repurposing that very plastic into something meaningful and enduring for the people of Ahmedabad.”

Marking 25 years of trust and nourishment, Fortune takes a heartfelt step toward giving back—through an initiative that turns everyday packaging into lasting community impact. Each of the 100 benches, with a three-seater capacity, reflects AWL’s innovative approach to recycling—turning everyday packaging into durable, functional urban seating. The initiative supports AWL’s broader environmental goals of reducing waste, promoting recycling, and fostering green public spaces.