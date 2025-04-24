87% in Western India Link Mosquitoes to Family Health Risks: Survey

World Malaria Day – April 25

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, April 24: 87% of Western Indian believes sleep disturbances, especially among children are directly impacting the health and well-being of their families. In the lead-up to World Malaria Day (April 25), this crucial revelation emerged from a survey report unveiled by Goodknight, India’s leading household insecticide brand from Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL).

Titled ‘One Mosquito, Countless Threats’, this pan-India survey commissioned by Goodknight, and conducted by market research firm YouGov, examines public attitudes, and assesses the risks of mosquito-borne diseases. The concern holds steady across regions, with 87% of respondents in the North, East, and 86% in the South, sharing similar views.

According to the study, sleep deprivation has become a pressing concern in Indian households, with adults losing up to 2 hours of sleep each night and children missing nearly 4 hours of their recommended rest. This persistent sleep deficit is taking a serious toll—weakening immunity, heightening stress levels, and increasing susceptibility to infections, especially mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue.

Mosquitoes have emerged as one of the leading causes of sleep disruption among adults in Western India, with nearly 61% across age groups citing their presence as a key reason for restless nights. Among children, the impact is even more severe, parents report that mosquito bites and the constant buzzing are the leading cause of disturbed sleep, surpassing even illness and academic stress.

Ashwin Moorthy, Chief Marketing Officer – India, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), says, “Goodknight’s ‘ONE MOSQUITO, COUNTLESS THREATS’ is a nationwide survey report that delves into public attitudes and evaluates the risks associated with mosquito-borne diseases. By such initiatives, our goal is to heighten awareness regarding the mosquito problem in India, enable families to act, and offer affordable yet innovative solutions to the country. In India, more than 40 million citizens are affected by mosquito-borne diseases like malaria, dengue, annually. Absenteeism from work, school, social and professional commitments due to illness, healthcare expenses, and reduced productivity, all contribute to economic losses. To maintain the productivity of the Indian economy and keep the GDP score ticking, what is needed on the ground is a steady and healthy workforce. One of the pragmatic ways of addressing this will be to resolve the rising trend of mosquito-borne diseases.”

Beyond fatigue, the effects of poor sleep are far-reaching. Medical experts caution that sleep deprivation can weaken the immune system, making individuals more vulnerable to infections, including mosquito-borne diseases. It also impacts emotional well-being, leading to heightened stress, irritability, and reduced concentration during the day.

Commenting on the insights from the Goodknight report, Dr. Kirti Sabnis, Infectious Disease Specialist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, Mumbai, said, “It is critical to understand that a single mosquito possesses the potential to transmit life-threatening diseases. These diminutive, buzzing insects are the silent culprits behind the insidious spread of ailments such as dengue, malaria, and a host of other conditions. They can debilitate the immune system, rendering individuals vulnerable to other illnesses. This persistent threat not only compromises our health but also hampers our ability to lead healthy and productive lives. Safeguarding against mosquito-borne diseases transcends personal responsibility; it is a collective duty we owe to ourselves and our communities.”

Goodknight, with its legacy of pioneering mosquito repellent solutions like the Flash vaporiser, incense sticks, and the Advanced Fast Card, remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding families from mosquito-borne diseases. In response to the recent health hazards associated with illegal, unregulated, and Chinese molecules entering and usage of repellents with such ingredients, Scientists at Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), along with its partner, has developed ‘Renofluthrin’ – India’s first indigenously developed and patented molecule which makes the most efficacious liquid vaporiser formulation for mosquito control. GCPL, which is the leader in household insecticides category, has introduced the Renofluthrin formulation in its new Goodknight Flash liquid vaporiser which is India’s most efficacious liquid vapouriser. This new Goodknight Flash liquid vaporiser formulation made of Renofluthrin is 2X more effective against mosquitoes, compared to any other registered formulation in liquid vaporiser format currently available in India.