State of emergency declared in parts of New Zealand due to severe weather

Wellington, May 1: Severe weather hit New Zealand on Thursday, leading to a state of emergency being declared in part of the country.

In the South Island, heavy rain has already caused flooding, and people have been evacuated from their homes. Emergency Management and Recovery Minister Mark Mitchell announced that Christchurch has entered a state of emergency at a press conference on Thursday. Parts of Canterbury region have recorded between 100 and 180 mm of rain since the start of Wednesday to midday Thursday, some parts have seen more than double a month’s amount of rain in that time, said the National weather authority MetService.

Selwyn mayor Sam Broughton said due to rising river levels and advice from the regional council, he declared a state of emergency for the district at 5:39 a.m. MetService also issued a Red Warning for Winds in Wellington from 10 a.m. on Thursday to 3 a.m. on Friday. This is the first Red Warning MetService has issued this year. MetService Red Warnings are reserved for the most extreme weather events where significant impact and disruption are expected, it is said.

In Wellington, wind speeds have already reached at least 150 km/h in exceptionally exposed areas and 118 km/h elsewhere, with winds expected to peak early Thursday afternoon, with gusts of 140 km/h possible. All flights have been cancelled at Wellington Airport until at least 6 p.m., and people are warned to stay away from doors and windows, Xinhua news agency reported. “Impacts include falling trees and flying debris. Destructive winds will cause widespread damage, including powerlines and roofs, with dangerous driving conditions and significant disruption to transport, communications, and power supply,” said Metservices. There is currently no report of human casualties caused by the severe weather.