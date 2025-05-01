WAVES 2025: Govt Launches Indian Institute of Creative Technology to Empower Nation’s Digital and Creative Talent

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, May 1: In a landmark initiative aimed at bolstering India’s creative and digital workforce, the Government of India has launched the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) during the ongoing WAVES 2025 event in Mumbai.

Announced by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the IICT is envisioned as a premier national institute dedicated to the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) sector. Modeled on the lines of IITs and IIMs, the institute is set to emerge as a global hub for cutting-edge digital media education, training, and innovation.

Backed by strategic support from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and industry bodies FICCI and CII, the IICT has already begun operations. Major global tech players including NVIDIA, Google, Apple, Microsoft, Meta, Star India, and Adobe have partnered with the institute to co-develop courses and collaborate on R&D initiatives.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Vaishnaw said, “IICT will act as a catalyst for India’s entertainment industry and accelerate its global footprint. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has allocated INR 400 crore for the institute, while the Government of Maharashtra has generously provided the land. The collaboration with global technology leaders will ensure that IICT becomes a world-class institution. With initiatives like WAVES and IICT, Mumbai’s status as a global creative capital will be further solidified.”

The first phase of the IICT has been set up at the NFDC Building on Pedder Road, Mumbai. It boasts advanced infrastructure, including state-of-the-art Gaming and Animation Labs, Edit and Sound Suites, Virtual Production Studios, Immersive Experience Studios, a Preview Theatre, and multiple smart classrooms.

Phase two of the project will witness the development of a 10-acre, purpose-built campus at Film City, Goregaon. Plans are also underway to establish regional centers across India in the coming years to broaden access and nurture creative talent at the grassroots level.

The IICT will focus on five core areas: training, incubation, innovation, research & development, and policy formulation. The institute is expected to create transformative opportunities for creators, technologists, and entrepreneurs, strengthening India’s position as a global leader in creative and digital content.

This ambitious initiative reflects the government’s strong commitment to elevating India’s creative economy and scaling its influence as a global soft power.