NITI Aayog, GAME tie up to foster entrepreneurship ecosystem in India

New Delhi, May 2 : NITI Aayog on Friday partnered with the Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME) to foster vibrant entrepreneurship ecosystems across states in India. The collaboration will focus on advancing location-based interventions, starting with pilot sites in Nagpur, Visakhapatnam, and Uttar Pradesh.

It seeks to empower local entrepreneurs by bringing together relevant local stakeholders in that particular region’s entrepreneurship ecosystem, including government, corporates, educational institutes, financial institutes, champion entrepreneurs, and community organisations. “Our approach is rooted in end-to-end facilitation and collaboration across sectors. There is a need to leverage a bottom-up approach and work closely with local entrepreneurs and champions, understand their needs, and support them in addressing their challenges,” said Ishtiyaque Ahmed, Programme Director – Industry/MSME vertical at NITI Aayog.

Under this partnership, the pilot sites will implement GAME’s proven methodologies that focus on enabling entrepreneurs to start and scale businesses. These interventions include access to finance, capacity-building programs, policy advocacy, and community-driven initiatives. The ultimate goal is to create self-sustaining ecosystems that can generate widespread employment opportunities. “At GAME, we believe that entrepreneurship has the power to transform lives and communities. Our partnership with NITI Aayog is a significant step toward realising our mission of enabling a movement of millions of people starting and growing businesses, using local inputs to serve local needs as well as other markets,” said Ketul Acharya, President of GAME.

“Together, we aim to create thriving local ecosystems that inspire innovation and drive inclusive growth,” Acharya added. Launched in 2018, GAME has been at the forefront of fostering mass entrepreneurship. It has worked tirelessly through research, pilot programmes, and policy advocacy, to unlock the potential of entrepreneurs across India. Its initiatives have empowered women entrepreneurs, strengthened MSME ecosystems, and promoted sustainable business models in underserved regions. The collaboration will create localised solutions tailored to the unique challenges of each region. It will address systemic barriers to entrepreneurship and transform it into a movement that drives economic growth and job creation.