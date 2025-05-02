PETRONAS TVS Racing Charges into INRC 2025 with Power-Packed Line-Up and Upgraded Race Machines

Bengaluru, May 2: PETRONAS TVS Racing, India’s pioneering factory racing team, is revving up for an electrifying season at the Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) 2025. With the opening round set for May 4 in Nashik, the team is entering the competition with a formidable combination of seasoned riders, enhanced race machines, and four decades of motorsport legacy.

The 2025 campaign is particularly special, marking 20 years of TVS Apache—TVS Motor Company’s flagship performance brand. In line with its ‘Track to Road’ philosophy, TVS Racing continues to translate race-derived innovations into production excellence.

Upgraded Machines Inspired by Global Rally Raids

Drawing from high-stakes events like the Dakar Rally, TVS Racing has significantly enhanced its rally machines for INRC 2025:

Engine Upgrades: Improved camshaft and cylinder head for sharper midrange and top-end power.

Suspension Tuning: Fine-tuned for greater traction and stability in high-speed conditions.

Optimized Ergonomics: Rider-friendly geometry and component positioning to reduce fatigue and increase control over extended rally stages.

Star-Studded Line-Up Across Categories

PETRONAS TVS Racing’s 2025 squad boasts top-tier talent across four competitive classes:

Superbike Pro-expert Group A (TR 450R): Abdul Wahid, Rajendra RE, Samuel Jacob

Super Sport 260 Group B (TR 200R): Imran Pasha, Banteilang Jyrwa, Sachin D

Women’s Class Group B (TR 200R): Aishwarya Pissay

Scooters up to 210cc Group B (Ntorq SXR 125): Asif Ali, Shamim Khan, Karthik N

Rider Development with a Global Edge

TVS Racing continues to invest heavily in grooming India’s next motorsport stars. Riders like Rajendra RE trained in Dubai through the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, while Aishwarya Pissay gained international rally experience at the 2024 Baja World Cup rounds in Hungary and Spain. These initiatives reinforce TVS’s commitment to global competitiveness.

Legacy of Innovation and Performance

With a legacy spanning over 43 years, TVS Racing remains a symbol of innovation, resilience, and success—boasting an 80% win rate across races. The TVS Apache series, born out of this racing DNA, now has over 400,000 passionate riders in the Apache Owners Group (AOG) worldwide, reflecting the brand’s enduring performance legacy.

As the 2025 INRC season kicks off, PETRONAS TVS Racing is not just racing to win—it’s racing to elevate Indian motorsports to new heights.