Zydus Lifesciences Marks 25 Years of Listing on NSE with Bell Ringing Ceremony at BKC, Mumbai

Mumbai, May 2: Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. (formerly Cadila Healthcare Ltd.) celebrated a major milestone today as it marked the 25th anniversary of its listing on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) with a special bell ringing ceremony held at the NSE premises in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

The event witnessed the presence of key leadership from Zydus Lifesciences, including Chairman Mr. Pankaj R. Patel, Managing Director Dr. Sharvil Patel, Executive Director Ganesh Nayak, and CFO Nitin Parekh, alongside other senior executives. Top dignitaries from the NSE, including MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan and Chief Business Development Officer Sriram Krishnan, also graced the occasion.

Reflecting on the company’s growth journey since its listing in 2000, Zydus Lifesciences shared impressive financial achievements. Over the past 24 years, the company’s revenue has surged from ₹478 crore to ₹19,022 crore, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17%. Operating profit climbed from ₹70 crore to ₹5,384 crore (CAGR 20%), while profit after tax increased from ₹38 crore to ₹3,860 crore, reflecting a robust CAGR of 21%.

Zydus has also delivered exceptional returns to its shareholders. An investor who put ₹1 lakh into the company’s IPO in 2000 would have seen the investment grow nearly 60 times to ₹60 lakh by April 30, 2025, including dividends and buybacks—representing a CAGR of 19%.

The company expressed gratitude to its stakeholders, employees, and investors for their continued trust and support, reaffirming its commitment to innovation, healthcare excellence, and creating long-term value.