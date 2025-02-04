CARS24 & IRSC Join Forces to Drive Road Safety in India

Ahmedabad, Feb 4: Everyone deserves to get back home safely. Yet, India’s roads witness over 1,50,000 fatalities annually, making road safety an urgent national priority. CARS24, India’s leading autotech company, has partnered with the Indian Road Safety Campaign (IRSC) to take meaningful action—improving infrastructure, integrating technology, and driving policy-level change to reduce road accidents and save lives.

This initiative aligns with CARS24’s vision of ‘Better Drives, Better Lives’, reinforcing that safety isn’t just a responsibility, it’s a movement that requires awareness, action, and collaboration.

Pothole Reporting & Resolution

One of the latest initiatives under this collaboration is pothole reporting through the CARS24 app. Users can now report potholes in real time, helping create a centralized database of road hazards. Upon verification, IRSC will take action to fix selected potholes, while the remaining data will be shared with local authorities to push for broader road repairs. Additionally, all reported potholes will be geotagged, allowing other motorists to navigate safely and avoid high-risk areas. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between citizen reporting and government action, ensuring quicker resolution of hazardous road conditions.

Beyond Potholes: A Comprehensive Road Safety Approach

CARS24 is expanding its road safety efforts with new features in its app, making crucial information more accessible to drivers:

Location-based helpline numbers for quick access to emergency assistance.

Simple road safety guidelines to promote responsible driving behavior.

A user-friendly guide to traffic laws to keep motorists informed.

A daily road safety quiz to reinforce awareness and encourage engagement.

The feature is currently live on IOS and will be coming soon on Android.

Empowering People: First Responder Training

CARS24 is also preparing to train all Autonauts (its employees) as first responders. The initiative has already begun, with 150 employees—including all co-founders—trained in CPR, first aid, and emergency response techniques. This program will be expanded to equip more people with life-saving skills, ensuring they are prepared to step in when it matters most.

Advocating for a Safer Tomorrow

CARS24 and IRSC are working to address road safety challenges at a broader level by:

Identifying and addressing accident-prone zones using data-driven insights.

Advocating for stricter road safety enforcement to reduce fatalities.

Engaging with policymakers and urban planners to improve road infrastructure for long-term impact.

“We’ve all seen it, a crash that changed a life forever. India has just 1% of the world’s vehicles but 11% of global road deaths. That’s not bad luck—it’s a failure of infrastructure, enforcement, and awareness. Over 60% of these deaths are preventable, yet road accidents remain an everyday tragedy. It’s time to change that. CARS24 is stepping up, not just to talk about road safety, but to take action.

Because no mother should have to fear every time her child steps out. No father should have to worry if their child will make it home. No family should receive a call that changes everything. Fixing potholes, improving accessibility, and empowering people with knowledge and tools, is our first step towards this mission.Having said that, road safety isn’t just one company’s effort; it’s something we all need to take responsibility for. Because a safe journey home shouldn’t be a privilege—it should be something we build together.” said Gajendra Jangid, Co Founder, CARS24

Adding to it, Vikram Chopra, CEO Co Founder, CARS24 said “India loses 3% of its GDP annually due to road crashes. That’s more than what we spend on healthcare and education combined. Beyond the personal tragedy, road accidents impact the entire economy. If fixing roads, enforcing laws, and driving responsibly can save lives and boost our nation’s progress, then we have no excuse not to act.”

As per Amar Srivastava, Founder and President, Indian Road Safety Campaign “We started IRSC more than a decade back due to loss of close seniors to a road-crash at IIT Delhi. However India still loses more than 1 lakh+ youth to road-crashes and solving such a multi-sectoral problem would need the private, government and citizens to come together to solve this while using technology as the backbone for sustainable impact. With our collaboration with CARS24, we aim to save a million lives across the next decade by leveraging technological innovations to change behaviour and nudging citizens at scale to drive responsibly and help reduce crashes by active participation”

As per Deepanshu Gupta, Co-Founder and Vice President, Indian Road Safety Campaign, “While a lot of people believe road-crashes are accidents, they are not. Each and every accident is preventable by systemic interventions and with our collaboration with CARS24 we would work across the 4Es of road-safety [engineering, education, emergency care, enforcement] at 10x scale and speed. Road-crashes are today the leading cause of youth deaths. While this is a global menace, India leads the pack and am hopeful that if we all collaborate to act, we would also be the leaders in showing how to solve this sustainably. Time to act is now ”

Better Drives, Better Lives

CARS24 and IRSC are committed to making road safety a fundamental part of mobility. Every initiative, partnership, and innovation is aimed at reducing accidents, enhancing road conditions, and ensuring safer journeys for all.