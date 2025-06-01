Opal Suchata Chuangsri from Thailand bags the Miss World 2025 title

BILKULONLINE

Hyderabad, June 1: Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri has been crowned Miss World 2025 in a star-studded grand finale ceremony which was held on Saturday in Hyderabad, Telangana. She edged out Hasset Dereje Admassu of Ethiopia in the grand finale as the latter emerged as the runner-up.

For the ceremony, Suchata donned a white gown adorned with opal-like florals. The gown symbolised both healing and strength. The event saw the reigning Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova from the Czech Republic pass on her crown to the new titleholder. Chuangsri beat 107 other national winners from around the world. This marks Thailand’s first win in the beauty pageant arena. India’s hopes to get the coveted title were crushed in early rounds as Nandini Gupta, who represented India, failed to enter the Top 8 finalists.

Last year, Krystyna Pyszkova of Czech Republic was declared the 71st Miss World during the ceremony, which was held in India after 28 years. Krystyna beat Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon, Ache Abrahams of Trinidad and Tobago, and Lesego Chombo of Botswana to win the coveted title. India had dropped out of the Top 4 in Miss World 2024 as Miss India Sini Shetty didn’t make it to the Top 4.

Sini Shetty was in the race till Top 8 but her answer during the Top 8 resulted her in being ousted from the competition. She was asked how social media can be instrumental in the empowerment of women. She said that social media has the power to change the world and that it has led to increasing participation of women across different fields. She said that social media can place the world on a progressive march. India has won the title 6 times with actress Manushi Chhillar being the last winner of the title from India.

Miss World winner Opal Suchata Chuangsri loves Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Miss Thailand Opal Suchata Chuangsri, who has been crowned as the winner of the 72nd Miss World Pageant, revealed that she loved watching Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt in “Gangubai Kathiawadi”. She also expressed her admiration for former Miss Worlds Priyanka Chopra and Manushi Chillar. Talking about her favourite Indian Miss World, Chuangsri told IANS: “That’s a tough one! I actually met one of my favorites today—Manushi Chhillar. I also truly admire Priyanka Chopra. I love both of them so much.” She went on to speak about Bollywood actresses and Indian films she loves. “I know Alia Bhatt! I saw her in Gangubai Kathiawadi—oh my God, I loved it. It was so inspiring. I also know Baahubali! I haven’t watched it yet, but I’ve been to Ramoji Film City, and I promised myself I’d watch it after the competition. So next time we meet, I’ll give you my review,” she said.

After being crowned, the beauty queen called it the “best day” of her life. “It marks a huge milestone—not just for me personally, but also for my “Beauty with a Purpose” project and the people of Thailand. I’m incredibly proud, especially now that Thailand is recognized on the Miss World stage.” “This is our very first Miss World crown, and we’ve waited more than seventy years for it. I truly believe my people are as proud as I am.” She said she worked very hard to win.