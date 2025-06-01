GIFT Nifty clocks all-time high monthly turnover of $102.35 billion in May

BILKULONLINE

SUNDAY Special

Mumbai, June 1 : GIFT Nifty has recorded the highest-ever monthly turnover of $102.35 billion (Rs 8,75, 098 crore) with 2.10 million contracts during May, it was announced on Sunday.

GIFT Nifty, which stands as a new benchmark to the growth story of Indian equity market, recorded a new milestone and has added yet another feather in its cap in terms of achieving all-time high monthly turnover. This feat surpasses its previous record of $100.93 billion set in April this year.

“This milestone reflects the growing global interest and trust in the GIFT Nifty as a benchmark for the India’s growth story. We are glad to witness the success of GIFT Nifty and express our sincere gratitude to all the participants for their overwhelming support and making GIFT Nifty a successful contract,” the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) said in a statement. Trading turnover on NSE IX has been growing exponentially since commencement of a full-scale operation of GIFT Nifty on July 3, 2023. Since the first day of full-scale operations, GIFT Nifty has witnessed a total cumulative volume of over 43.28 million contracts with total cumulative turnover of US $1.93 trillion till May 2025. NSE IX is an International multi assets exchange set up at GIFT City on June 5, 2017, and recognised by International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA).

NSE International Exchange holds a dominant market share of over 99 per cent, highlighting extensive leadership in GIFT IFSC. It offers a diversified portfolio of products including Indian Single Stock Derivatives, Index Derivatives, Currency Derivatives, Depository Receipts and Global Stocks. Meanwhile, NSE has reached a significant milestone, becoming the largest unlisted company in India with over 100,000 shareholders, according to latest industry data. For the financial year ending March 31 (FY25), the NSE reported a 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated total income, reaching Rs 19,177 crore.