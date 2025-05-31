Kosol Energie Wins BARC Asia’s ‘Best Solar Brand 2025’ Award

Kosol Energie Crowned as ‘Best Solar Brand of the Year 2025’ by BARC Asia

Kosol Energie’s Solar Leadership Recognized on National Stage

A Landmark Achievement in Renewable Energy Excellence

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, May 31: Recently in a grand function organized at the Grand Ballroom, Hilton Hotel at Panjim, Goa , Gujarat based Kosol Energie, a frontrunner in India’s renewable energy revolution, was honoured with the coveted title of ‘Brand of the Year 2025’ by BARC Asia.

The Brand Award was presented by Agnelo Fernandes – Commissioner- Labour & Employment, Government of Goa and Chaity Sen, Publishing Director, Herald Global and the coveted award was received by Chandni Sabhani: SBU Head – Manufacturing & Nitin Sangle: CEO – Sunray Solar on behalf of Kosol Energie.

This prestigious recognition solidifies Kosol’s position as a visionary leader in the solar energy domain, known for redefining industry benchmarks and delivering landmark projects across India and global markets, including the USA.

“We are deeply honored to receive the ‘Brand of the Year 2025’ award. This achievement is a tribute to the relentless dedication of our team, the trust of our partners, and the unwavering support of our customers,” shared Kalpesh Kalthia, CMD of Kosol Energie. “It reaffirms our commitment to lead the clean energy transition with groundbreaking innovations and sustainable solutions—and motivates us to keep raising the bar for excellence in the solar industry,” added Kathia.

Kosol energy’s growing 3.1 GWp manufacturing strength, it’s recent launch announcement of highest efficiency panel 620 Wp, Classification as NTPC’s Category 1 certified panels and today being a key player amongst the largest module suppliers & EPC player for key govt. Players like NTPC, NLC, GSFC, GIPCL, stands as a live testament to its unwavering commitment to innovation, top-tier quality, and its mission to make clean energy accessible to every household.

Sunray – A legacy brand with 40+ years of trust, serving over 1 million users in residential, commercial, and industrial solar water heating and rooftop solutions.

Koraam – A new-age brand focused on the agricultural sector, offering innovative solar farming technologies such as solar pumps, solar dryers, and solar cookers—enabling energy-efficient practices for India’s farmers.

All solutions from Sunray and Koraam are empowered by Kosol’s high-efficiency, made-in-India solar modules, representing a truly homegrown commitment to clean technology.