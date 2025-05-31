GIFT City Organizes First Workshop on Strategic AI Adoption in Financial Services

BILKULONLINE

Gandhinagar, May 31: Gujarat International Finance Tec-City Company Limited (GIFTCL), in collaboration with the Coalition for Responsible Evolution of AI (CoRE-AI), recently hosted the inaugural “Workshop on Strategic Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in Financial Services” at the GIFT International Fintech Innovation Hub. The event marked the beginning of a focused initiative to harness Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a transformative tool in financial services, aligning with GIFT City’s long-term vision of becoming a global hub for innovation-led finance.

The workshop brought together senior leadership teams from GIFT City-based banks, insurance companies, fintech firms, and capital market institutions, alongside frontier technology experts. Through structured dialogue and collaborative engagement, participants explored how AI can enhance operational efficiency, improve risk management, drive customer-centric innovation, and strengthen global competitiveness.

Structured as a half-day and in-person session, the workshop opened with keynote remarks from GIFTCL, setting the broader context for AI adoption within the BFSI domain. Abhinav Nayar, Founder and CEO of Mool AI, led the first session, highlighting how AI is reshaping financial institutions and aligning with GIFT City’s innovation agenda. This was followed by an in-depth discussion on sector-specific AI use cases, led by Sameer Gupta of Amazon Web Services, showcasing practical applications across banking, payments, insurance, capital markets, and asset management.

The post-lunch sessions focused on regulatory and operational dimensions of AI integration. Jameela Sahiba and Kamesh Shekar from the CoRE-AI Secretariat facilitated a session on ethical frameworks, governance, and compliance, emphasising the need for responsible and balanced deployment of AI technologies. The final session, led by Manish Verma and Devender Chaudhary from Salesforce, addressed institutional readiness, infrastructure needs, and policy enablers critical to sustainable AI adoption across financial services.

The workshop concluded with a summary of key insights and consensus on next steps to accelerate AI integration within the GIFT City ecosystem. Participants acknowledged the importance of a phased, collaborative approach including knowledge sharing, capacity building, and regulatory alignment.

This event is the first in a planned series of engagements under the GIFTCL–CoRE-AI partnership and reaffirms GIFT City’s commitment to responsible innovation, cross-sector collaboration, and long-term digital transformation.