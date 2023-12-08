Pencil maker DOMS Industries files Rs 1200 Cr IPO- to open on Dec 13 and close on Dec 15

With the slogan “Every ambition needs preparation slogan” –DOMS the largest pencil maker company of India decides to widen its capacities hence invites public money through its Rs 1200 Cr IPO

DOMS IPO GMP today: Shares of the pencil maker company are available at a premium of ₹470 in grey market today

Ahmedabad, Dec 8: The initial public offering (IPO) of DOMS Industries Limited is going to hit primary market on 13th December 2023 i.e. on Wednesday next week. As per the DOMS IPO date of subscription, the public issue will open on 13th December 2023 and it will remain open for bidding till 15th December 2023. The pencil maker ompany has fixed DOMS IPO price and at ₹750 to ₹790 per equity share. The stationary company aims to raise ₹1200 crore from its initial offer.

Meanwhile, DOMS Industries share price has skyrocketed in grey market following strong sentiments in Indian stock market. According to stock market observers, shares of DOMS Industries are available at a premium of ₹470 in grey market today.

*DOMS IPO date : The public issue will open on 13th December 2023 and it will remain open till 15th December 2023. However, an official notification on BSE and NSE is still awaited.

*DOMS IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹1200 crore from this public offer. Out of these ₹1200 crore, ₹350 crore is aimed from issuance of fresh shares whereas the rest ₹850 crore will be reserved for the offer for sale (OFS) route.

*DOMS IPO Price: The Company has fixed price band of its public offer at ₹750 to ₹790 per equity share.

*DOMS Industries IPO allotment date: As this will be the first mainboard IPO opening with mandatory T+3 listing rules, DOMS Industries IPO allotment date is most likely on 18th December 2023 as 16th and 17th December will be weekend and normally a company offering its shares in primary market don’t announce share allocation on weekends.

*DOMS Industries IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the public issue.

*DOMS Industries IPO listing: The public offer is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.

*DOMS Industries IPO listing date: Most likely DOMS IPO listing date is 20th December 2023.

DOMS Industries has set the price band for its maiden public issue at ₹750-790 per share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 18 equity shares in one lot and in multiples thereafter.

DOMS Industries Ltd was incorporated in the year 2006 as a stationery and art product company. The company is primarily engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, and selling a wide range of stationery products under the flagship brand, DOMS.

DOMS Industries Ltd traces its lineage back to over 40 year and was originally run under the partnership firm “RR Industries”. DOMS International Ltd has also been active in inorganic growth. They acquired Pioneer Stationery, a company engaged in manufacturing, selling, marketing and distribution of paper stationery products. In 2023, DOMS International also acquired a minority stake in ClapJoy Innovations, which is into the manufacturing and sale of toys. Later in 2023, they have also acquired a majority stake in Micro Wood, which is in the business of manufacturing tin and paper based packing material. The inorganic acquisitions are targeted at much better and deeper customer engagement. The net proceeds from the IPO fresh issue portion will be utilized for partly financing the establishing of a new manufacturing facility to expand capacity of writing instruments. The OFS portion is being entirely offered by the promoters. The IPO will be lead managed by JM Financial, BNP Paribas, ICICI Securities and IIFL Securities. Link Intime India Private Ltd will be the registrar to the issue.

DOMS IPO objective – The net proceeds of the fresh issue are proposed to be utilised to partly finance the cost of establishing a new manufacturing facility to expand its production capabilities for a wide range of writing instruments, water colour pens, markers, highlighters and general corporate purposes.

JM Financial, BNP Paribas, ICICI Securities and IIFL Securities are the book running lead managers of the DOMS Industries IPO, while Link Intime India has been appointed for the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both the exchange- BSE and NSE on December 20, Wednesday.

The products under the ‘DOMS’ brand are known for its premium quality and product designing. We sell all products in the scholastic stationery, scholastic art material, paper stationery, hobby and craft, office supplies and kits and combos under this brand.

Spectacular rise of DOMS has been due to the resilient and hardworking visionaries who established the company in 1976, Late Rasiklal Amritlal Raveshia and Late Mansukhlal Jamnadas Rajani. . In 2005, the company launched its flagship brand, DOMS. In 2012, DOMS entered into a strategic partnership with F.I.L.A.( Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A ), Italy.

Gianmatteo Terruzzi, aged 51 years, is the Chairman and Independent Director of our Company. Santosh Rasiklal Raveshia, aged 47 years, is the Managing Director and one of the Individual Promoters of our Company.

Sanjay Mansukhlal Rajani, aged 54 years, is the Whole Time Director and one of the Individual Promoters of our Company.

Massimo Candela, aged 58 years, is the Non-Executive Director of our Company.

Annalisa Matilde Elena Barbera, aged 53 years, is the Non-Executive Director of our Company.

Cristian Nicoletti, aged 48 years, is the Non-Executive Director of our Company.

Rajiv Mistry, Mehul Shah and Darshika Thacker are independent director of the company.

On Friday the senior management of DOMS was in Ahmedabad to brief the media about their IPO.

Disclaimer: Investors must learn all the details about the company before investing in it.