UP startup to stream five-episode series on Ram temple

Lucknow, Jan 22: A UP-based streaming platform startup has come up with a five-episode series on the story of Ayodhya’s Ram temple.

Titled as the ‘Battle for Ayodhya’, the series aims to document the key events of the saga – from its inception about 500 years ago to present times when the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony took place in the new temple.

“The target audience of the effort is Gen-Z. The aim is to come up with well-researched and authentic material on the subject so that they do not have to wade through reels, clips and scattered information,” said Director Kushal Srivastava.

Kushal said the company called Vedshaala was envisioned as a helping hand to the younger generation which is going through uniquely challenging times.

It was started by Lucknow resident Sarit Agarwal, an IIT alumnus, teacher and motivational speaker.

He added that real people who have been associated with the Ayodhya temple movement in the past 40 years were interviewed to narrate the sequence of events.

“But the most satisfying element of our work is stories of survival and peaceful coexistence. I realised that Lord Ram belonged to everyone and his presence in people’s lives was irrespective of caste, religion, and community lines. The dispute existed in the court of law and not in people. This means that Ram is a unifying force,” he said.

Kushal has been associated with the KK Menon-starrer Vodka Diaries.