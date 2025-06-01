Weekend Zaika: Thandak Bhare Summer Special Dishes! 🍧🍹🌞
SUNDAY Special
Beat the summer heat with these refreshing and wholesome recipes, cherished in the households for their cooling flavors and nourishing comfort.
🌿 1. Shikanji (Nimbu Pani with a Twist) – Cooling Summer Drink
Ingredients:
Lemon juice – 4 tbsp (from 2 lemons)
Rooh Afza – 2 tbsp (or rose syrup)
Chilled water – 2 glasses
Black salt – 1/2 tsp
Roasted cumin powder – 1/2 tsp
Mint leaves – a few, crushed
Ice cubes – as needed
Optional: Add soaked basil seeds (sabja) for extra cooling effect.
Method:
In a jug, mix lemon juice, Rooh Afza, black salt, cumin powder, and crushed mint.
Add chilled water and mix well.
Drop in some ice cubes and sabja seeds (if using).
Serve immediately in glasses garnished with mint.
📌 Tip: Perfect for breaking the fast on hot summer days—hydrating and full of flavor.
🍛 2. Chicken Yakhni Pulao – Light Yet Rich Summer Dish
Ingredients:
For Yakhni (stock):
Chicken – 500 g
Water – 1.5 litres
Onion – 1 large (sliced)
Garlic – 5-6 cloves
Ginger – 1 inch
Bay leaf, cloves, black peppercorns, green cardamom – 2 each
Salt – to taste
For Rice:
Basmati rice – 2 cups (soaked 30 mins)
Onion – 2 medium (sliced)
Ghee or oil – 3 tbsp
Green chilies – 2 slit
Whole spices – cinnamon, bay leaf, cardamom, cloves
Coriander and mint leaves – a handful
Yakhni – as required to cook rice
Method:
Prepare the yakhni by boiling chicken with all stock ingredients for 30 mins. Strain and keep the stock. Shred the chicken.
In a pan, heat ghee/oil, add whole spices, then sliced onions. Cook until golden brown.
Add green chilies and the shredded chicken.
Add soaked rice, then pour in the yakhni (approx. 4 cups). Adjust salt.
Cook covered on low flame until rice is done.
Garnish with fresh coriander and mint leaves.
📌 Tip: Serve with cucumber raita and onion salad for a light, satisfying meal.