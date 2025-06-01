Weekend Zaika: Thandak Bhare Summer Special Dishes! 🍧🍹🌞

BILKULONLINE

SUNDAY Special

Beat the summer heat with these refreshing and wholesome recipes, cherished in the households for their cooling flavors and nourishing comfort.

🌿 1. Shikanji (Nimbu Pani with a Twist) – Cooling Summer Drink

Ingredients:

Lemon juice – 4 tbsp (from 2 lemons)

Rooh Afza – 2 tbsp (or rose syrup)

Chilled water – 2 glasses

Black salt – 1/2 tsp

Roasted cumin powder – 1/2 tsp

Mint leaves – a few, crushed

Ice cubes – as needed

Optional: Add soaked basil seeds (sabja) for extra cooling effect.

Method:

In a jug, mix lemon juice, Rooh Afza, black salt, cumin powder, and crushed mint.

Add chilled water and mix well.

Drop in some ice cubes and sabja seeds (if using).

Serve immediately in glasses garnished with mint.

📌 Tip: Perfect for breaking the fast on hot summer days—hydrating and full of flavor.

🍛 2. Chicken Yakhni Pulao – Light Yet Rich Summer Dish

Ingredients:

For Yakhni (stock):

Chicken – 500 g

Water – 1.5 litres

Onion – 1 large (sliced)

Garlic – 5-6 cloves

Ginger – 1 inch

Bay leaf, cloves, black peppercorns, green cardamom – 2 each

Salt – to taste

For Rice:

Basmati rice – 2 cups (soaked 30 mins)

Onion – 2 medium (sliced)

Ghee or oil – 3 tbsp

Green chilies – 2 slit

Whole spices – cinnamon, bay leaf, cardamom, cloves

Coriander and mint leaves – a handful

Yakhni – as required to cook rice

Method:

Prepare the yakhni by boiling chicken with all stock ingredients for 30 mins. Strain and keep the stock. Shred the chicken.

In a pan, heat ghee/oil, add whole spices, then sliced onions. Cook until golden brown.

Add green chilies and the shredded chicken.

Add soaked rice, then pour in the yakhni (approx. 4 cups). Adjust salt.

Cook covered on low flame until rice is done.

Garnish with fresh coriander and mint leaves.

📌 Tip: Serve with cucumber raita and onion salad for a light, satisfying meal.