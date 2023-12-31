Walk into the New Year in style
New Delhi, Dec 31 : Bollywood celebrities dress to impress. . In order to emulate these celebrities’ individual styles and firmly convey their personalities through their ensembles, you will need to step up your fashion game this New Year’s Eve.
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh has never held back when it comes to showcasing his sense of style. Ranveer wears a pair of gingham-checked pants teamed with a leather jacket and a cowboy hat.
Babil Khan
Babil Khan’s carefree selection of vivid colours have made him a style legend in his own right. To step up your fashion game, you can also choose for lavishly adorned pieces with embroidery, sequins, patchwork, and creative rips.
Vijay Varma
Vijay Varma doesn’t shy away from experimenting with fashion, he blends sophistication with eccentricity, an ideal mix of traditional and modern styles.
Shahid Kapoor
Our attention was also captured by Shahid Kapoor’s daring and avant-garde sense of style. For New Year’sEve, you can also choose a custom silver suit with modern accents to show off your ability to make daring fashion decisions.
Ishaan Khatter
Ishaan Khatter’s velvet green pant suit with a sheer shirt isn’t for the faint hearted. It was the ideal ensemble for your New Year’s celebrations. He accessorized his ensemble with pointed shoes, a delicate neckpiece, and disheveled hair.
Aparshakti Khurrana
For your New Year’s party, try dressing like Aparshakti by wearing a glittery, off-the-charts blazer with grey trousers and a white top.