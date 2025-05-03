Indian-American Jay Patel Honored as ‘Healthcare Hero 2025’ in New York for Lifesaving Public Health Initiatives

Jay Patel, the Only Indian-Origin Honoree, Awarded ‘Healthcare Hero 2025’ in New York for Global Public Health Impact

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad (India), May 03: Celebrated for both his contributions to public health and his leadership in healthcare innovation, Jay Patel, Chairman of Med Data Science Inc., was honored with the Healthcare Hero Award 2025 by Schneps Media at a prestigious ceremony held on April 30 in New York. Patel, widely known for portraying Shyamji Krishna Varma in the biopic Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, was the only awardee of Indian origin recognized at the event, making his honor all the more significant.

Unlike his cinematic accolades, this recognition was rooted in Patel’s extraordinary humanitarian service. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he partnered with philanthropist Paresh Ghelani to distribute over $2 million worth of sanitizer across hard-hit regions in New York, Chicago, and India. His support extended to the PM CARES Fund, and he personally ensured that more than 800 individuals received food and essential supplies for over six months—driven entirely by empathy and community responsibility.

In a formal tribute, New York State Senator Joseph P. Addabbo, Jr. praised Patel’s selfless efforts, stating:

“The New York State Senate recognizes and congratulates Jay Patel for being honored for his outstanding dedication as a Healthcare Hero—one who has given selflessly and tirelessly to the State of New York…”

Nassau County Executive Bruce A. Blakeman also awarded Patel with a County Citation, applauding his unwavering commitment to humanitarian causes.

During his acceptance speech, Patel humbly acknowledged the influence of several medical professionals who have shaped his healthcare mission. He paid tribute to:

Dr. Navneet Shah – Diabetologist & Endocrinologist

Dr. Shailesh Talati – Senior Hematologist, Medical Oncology

Prof. Dr. Tejas Madhusudan Patel – Interventional Cardiologist

Dr. Sewanti Limaye – Director of Medical & Precision Oncology

Dr. Kalpesh Ghelani – Chiropractic Specialist

Dr. Hital Patel – Dermatologist

Dr. Pinakin J. Shah – Surgical Oncologist

“These are the visionaries who continue to advance the boundaries of medicine, driven by compassion, not just credentials,” said Patel.

Under Patel’s leadership, Med Data Science Inc. is at the forefront of healthcare transformation, offering an AI-based platform that improves medical billing, boosts efficiency, and expands healthcare access for uninsured populations. Present at the award ceremony were the company’s Chief Technology Officer Mudit Sachdev and Chief Operating Officer Payal Patel, who expressed pride in their leader, saying, “Jay’s recognition reflects the very soul of our mission: to serve with integrity, uplift with purpose, and ensure every life touched truly matters.”

Alongside Patel, other distinguished 2025 Healthcare Heroes honored at the event included:

Dr. Navarra Rodriguez

Sr. Philip Ann – The Carmelite System

Kahoney Anderson – St. Patrick’s Manor Nursing and Rosarie Center

Dr. Abbi-Gail Baboolal – NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens

Daniele Bernard – Life’s WORC

Dr. Jeffrey M. Birnbaum – SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University

Cristina Contreras – NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln (ICON/TRAILBLAZER AWARD)

Dr. Marilyn Fraser – Arthur Ashe Institute

Dr. Dene T. Hurley – Lehman College

Julian John – NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan (VANGUARD AWARD)

Dr. Ross MacDonald – NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull

Jay Patel’s honor at the Healthcare Heroes Awards 2025 underscores a rare blend of innovation, integrity, and international impact. As a proud Indian changemaker who continues to shape the future of medicine and public health, Patel’s journey is a powerful reminder that true heroes don’t seek applause—they act for lasting change.