Narayana Hospital, Ahmedabad Celebrates Courage and Healing with “Dilon Ki Kahaani, Bachhon Ki Zubaani” Event

Ahmedabad, May 2025: Narayana Hospital, Ahmedabad — a prominent unit of the Narayana Health network — hosted a heartfelt event titled “Dilon Ki Kahaani, Bachhon Ki Zubaani” at the Ahmedabad Management Association, showcasing inspiring journeys of children who overcame critical heart conditions. With over 300 attendees, the event spotlighted the life-changing impact of timely pediatric cardiac care.

The occasion was graced by dignitaries including Pratibha Jain, Mayor of Ahmedabad, and Gyanendra Singh Malik, Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad City, as Chief Guests. Also present as Guest of Honour was Unmesh Upadhyay, Past President – Academics of Pediatrics, Ahmedabad Branch.

Following the ceremonial lamp lighting, Hemant Bhatnagar, Facility Director of Narayana Hospital, welcomed attendees and emphasized the hospital’s unwavering mission to offer affordable, high-quality cardiac care to children. “At Narayana, we don’t just treat hearts — we restore childhoods and nurture dreams,” he shared, highlighting stories of life-saving surgeries, many conducted at no cost.

Mayor Jain praised the hospital’s outreach to underprivileged communities, stating, “Every healed heart is a promise for tomorrow.” Commissioner Malik commended the clinical excellence of the team and called for stronger partnerships to ensure every child receives timely intervention.

Upadhyay underscored the growing relevance of pediatric cardiology and lauded the hospital’s patient-centric approach. “It’s not just about successful surgeries — it’s about compassion, dignity, and the human touch,” he said.

Senior cardiac specialists Atul Maslekar and Divyesh Sadadiwala presented rare and complex pediatric cases successfully treated at the hospital, reinforcing its reputation as a hub for specialized heart care.

The emotional highlight of the event was the heartfelt testimonials shared by parents of young patients. Their words of gratitude and resilience served as a powerful reminder of the hope expert medical care can bring to families.

To add joy and lightness for the children, the program also featured a magic show, musical performances, and visits by beloved cartoon characters — creating smiles and laughter that echoed the spirit of healing.

As the event concluded, a singular message rang true: Narayana Hospital, Ahmedabad, is not just treating little hearts — it is nurturing stories of courage, compassion, and hope.

