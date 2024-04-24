Ambuja Manovikas Kendra Students Achieve Remarkable Feat at Umang Season 6

BILKULONLINE

Ropar, Punjab, Ahmedabad, April 24: Ambuja Cements, a key entity within the Adani Portfolio, proudly announces the exceptional triumph of the students from Ambuja Manovikas Kendra (AMK) in Ropar, Punjab. The school, dedicated to specially-abled children, secured the prestigious ‘Overall Championship Trophy’ at Umang Season 6, the North Zone Cultural Competition for Specially-abled Children. This remarkable victory marks the sixth consecutive win for AMK at this prestigious event.

A spirited team of 12 students and four teachers from AMK competed against 275 participants from 20 special schools across 16 districts of Punjab, as well as from Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh. Umang, organized by Special Olympics Bharat, Punjab in collaboration with Ashadeep Welfare Society, is an annual event that celebrates the talents of specially-abled students and teachers.

The AMK team showcased exceptional skill and talent, clinching the first position in four events and securing the second position in two others. This outstanding performance propelled the team to an overall victory, surpassing all other participants and earning AMK the ‘Overall Championship Trophy’. The consistent success over six years is a testament to the dedication of the AMK staff and the resilience of the children.

Ambuja Manovikas Kendra, under the Ambuja Cement Foundation, is committed to empowering special-needs youngsters, including those with intellectual disabilities, autism, and multiple challenges. The Kendra caters to over 503 children, providing them with a nurturing environment, tailored education, and therapeutic interventions to help them realize their full potential and achieve success in life.